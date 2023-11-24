Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison, Jr. shouted out former teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba after a ridiculous catch on Thursday.

The Seattle Seahawks took on the San Francisco 49ers in a big Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday evening in Washington state.

The Seahawks fell behind early as Christian McCaffrey turned in a record setting performance against the hapless NFC West contenders. Pete Carroll's team got a tough Kenneth Walker III injury update prior to the matchup. Christian McCaffrey's record setting performance had the Seahawks defense grasping at air all night.

As the game continued on into the third quarter, Ohio State football star receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. retweeted footage of his former teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba's insane catch vs. the 49ers.

The Heisman candidate previously had an interesting and curious tweet prior to the play happening.

“That was just an appetizer for what you and the Buckeyes will serve up on Saturday. Can't wait,” one fan said in response.

“(Ohio State University) is Wide Receiver U,” one fan added. “It's not even close.”

“Your turn Saturday young GOAT,” another fan added.

“Let them know Marv,” still another fan said of Harrison, who has been nicknamed ‘Maserati Marv' over his jet-quick running and receiving skills on the football field in comparison with the famous luxury automobile.

The Seahawks lost by a final score of 31-13 as the 49ers matched the victorious Dallas Cowboys in the win-loss column. The Detroit Lions lost Thursday's early game to the Green Bay Packers, sending them to 8-3 on the season as well.

The Seahawks are now 6-5 on the season, still firmly in the playoff hunt with plenty of season left to play but still reeling from a tough loss on Thursday that showed how far they still have to go to become a championship caliber football team.