Seahawks QB Geno Smith addressed the team's shocking offensive touchdown drought following a 31-13 Thanksgiving Day loss to 49ers

Hopefully, the Seattle Seahawks were able to escape their troubles for a bit by stuffing their faces with a Thanksgiving dinner. Come next practice, though, they must immediately begin fixing the offense, which again failed to deliver in a 31-13 route against the San Francisco 49ers.

Geno Smith, who was questionable coming into the Week 12 divisional clash with a right elbow injury, struggled to mount many productive drives. He was 18-of-27 for 180 passing yards, threw one interception and no touchdowns to continue what has been a stunningly ineffective offensive run for Seattle.

Going back to last weekend's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks have gone seven consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown on offense. Yikes. Smith denied that his health played a part in Thursday's issues, took complete accountability and issued a strong vote of confidence in the team.

“I still believe in our coaches,” the 2022 Pro Bowler said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. “I still believe in our players. I think it’s been a tough stretch for us, but I believe that things will turn around.”

Can Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘turn things around,' yet again?

Smith is saying all the right things, but some fans are concerned that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is not properly addressing the problem. An injured Kenneth Walker III greatly affects Seattle's running game, which is a staple of Pete Carroll-led teams. If he cant return to full health, points could remain hard to come by.

Geno Smith posted one of the most surprising quarterback seasons in years, finding a way to lead the overlooked Seahawks to the playoffs while also establishing himself as an NFL starter. The 2023-24 campaign has not gone as swimmingly. He currently has 2,584 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, eight picks and a concerning 50.6 QBR.

But the reigning Comeback Player of the Year has already resuscitated his career once, so maybe he can also breathe new life into this stalling, 6-5 squad.