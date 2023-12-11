Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith did everything he could to be ready to play, but he couldn't convince coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wanted to play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. According to head coach Pete Carroll, Smith did everything he could to be ready. But ultimately, the QB was made inactive as Carroll turned to backup Drew Lock in a 28-16 loss.

Carroll detailed the pre-game routine Smith went through in comments to the press after the game. “He ran around a little bit and threw the ball but he couldn't go. He couldn't go in one direction with any confidence, and if he could've he would've played for sure,” courtesy of ESPN's Brady Henderson.

“He was absolutely of the mindset to go.”

The Seahawks coach made it clear his quarterback did not make the ultimate decision, confirming that Smith “didn't call it off, he made me call him off, you know. He wanted to go.”

Lock got off to a quick start in his big opportunity, leading the Seahawks on a eight-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard touchdown strike to DK Metcalf.

But Seattle would only find the endzone once more, which wasn't going to be enough on a day when 49ers QB Brock Purdy made full use of his complement of playmakers.

Carroll looking ahead?

Curiously, Carroll also admitted that he had an eye on next Monday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a reason to sit Smith.

If Smith was physically unable to go, then obviously Carroll made the correct call. But admitting to looking ahead to next week is a bit odd. Facing the 49ers gave the Seahawks a chance to improve their playoff odds and ding the 49ers in the division standings.

With the loss, the Seahawks are on the outside looking in for one of the NFC's three wild card berths.