Pete Carroll opened up on the heartbreaking Jamal Adams injury.

The Seattle Seahawks made a rather painful move prior to their Week 17 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seattle placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. After the game on Sunday, head coach Pete Carroll opened up about the entire situation.

“To me, it's a heartbreaker. He did everything he could,” the Seahawks head coach said, via ESPN's Brady Henderson. “I've said this to you a number of times — he tried so hard to get it right, to get back and he just couldn't make it all the way back.”

It's a crushing update regarding Adams. He hadn't played in a game since sustaining the injury in Week 14. Seattle, and Carroll in particular, expressed optimism that the former sixth overall pick could return this season. Unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be.

Why the Seahawks placed Jamal Adams on IR, per Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll went on to explain that Adams put in a lot of work to get back on the field. However, he simply ran out of time. As a result, the Seahawks felt it was best to effectively shut him down for the season.

“There wasn't enough time. He's going to need the time in the offseason to get a couple more months behind him,” Carroll said, via Henderson. “We tried a couple of different times to experiment with some breaks to see if that would help him but it really didn't.”

“It's really hard to get to have to get to the point where you go, ‘Yeah, I'm not able to get back.' But we did it together and I think we handled that well,” Caroll continued following Seattle's loss on Sunday.

Jamal Adams missed nearly the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury. Injuries unfortunately continued to plague the Seahawks' safety in 2023. He appeared in just nine games this year, racking up 34 tackles and two passes defended.

This update is certainly one no one wanted to see. Hopefully, Adams can use the offseason to get fully healthy so he can return to the playing field in 2024 and help his team with no complications.