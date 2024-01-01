Steelers have pulled off back-to-back wins over Bengals and Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be one of the biggest enigmas in the NFL The Steelers appeared to play themselves out of postseason contention when they dropped consecutive games to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. However, instead of folding up, they followed with victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks after Mason Rudolph was inserted at quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin has seen his team remain in the playoff hunt with a 9-7 record.

Mike Tomlin on the QB decision: “Right now we're just appreciative of the victory and we'll give you guys something to buzz about here for the next 24 or so." https://t.co/PrU4Immyxi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2024

While the Steelers are still on the outside of the playoff structure looking in, they still have a chance even if they must play the Baltimore Ravens in the season finale.

It seems likely that Rudolph will be under center against Baltimore, but Tomlin did not make that announcement after Pittsburgh's 30-23 over Seattle.

“Right now we're just appreciative of the victory and we'll give you guys something to buzz about here for the next 24 or so.”

It would be a major shock if Tomlin would make a change at quarterback at this point in the season. Rudolph completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards, and while he did not throw a TD pass, he did not throw any interceptions.

Rudolph had plenty of help form the Pittsburgh running game. Najee Harris punished the Seahawks defense by carrying the ball 27 times and rushing 122 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tomlin was impressed with the effort of his running backs.

“I thought he was determined, as was Jaylen [Warren],” Mike Tomlin said of Harris. “I thought we got appropriate efforts from all parties involved and not to minimize it, it was just a critical time, and so if you're a competitor you're going to be at your best.”