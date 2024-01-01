The Pittsburgh Steelers may be one of the biggest enigmas in the NFL The Steelers appeared to play  themselves out of postseason contention when they dropped consecutive games to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. However, instead of folding up, they followed with victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks after Mason Rudolph was inserted at quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin has seen his team remain in the playoff hunt with a 9-7 record.

While the Steelers are still on the outside of the playoff structure looking in, they still have a chance even if they must play the Baltimore Ravens in the season finale.

It seems likely that Rudolph will be under center against Baltimore, but Tomlin did not make that announcement after Pittsburgh's 30-23 over Seattle.

“Right now we're just appreciative of the victory and we'll give you guys something to buzz about here for the next 24 or so.”

RECOMMENDED
Mike Tomlin and Mason Rudolph on one side, Kenny Pickett on the other side with a shocked emoji over his face
Steelers' Mason Rudolph gets Week 18 starting nod despite Kenny Pickett's return to health

Rexwell Villas ·

Lamar Jackson's insane game against the Dolphins to clinch the top seed in the AFC for the Ravens has him in rare air with Ben Roethlisberger
Lamar Jackson goes full Ben Roethlisberger in insane 5-TD game vs. Dolphins

Randall Barnes ·

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett inactive for Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Benjamin Adducchio ·

It would be a major shock if Tomlin would make a change at quarterback at this point in the season. Rudolph completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards, and while he did not throw a TD pass, he did not throw any interceptions.

Rudolph had plenty of help form the Pittsburgh running game. Najee Harris punished the Seahawks defense by carrying the ball 27 times and rushing 122 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tomlin was impressed with the effort of his running backs.

“I thought he was determined, as was Jaylen [Warren],” Mike Tomlin said of Harris. “I thought we got appropriate efforts from all parties involved and not to minimize it, it was just a critical time, and so if you're a competitor you're going to be at your best.”