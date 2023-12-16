The Eagles' veteran staff member was involved in a high-publicized skirmish with San Francisco 49er linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Philadelphia Eagles Chief Security Officer Dom DiSandro has been banned from the team's sidelines for the remainder of the season. The ban was first reported by AP NFL Senior Writer Rob Maaddi in a social media post Saturday.

DiSandro was involved in a highly publicized altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the Eagles' 42-19 loss to the Niners two weeks ago.

The security guard made contact with Greenlaw in an attempt to separate him from an Eagles player, wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Greenlaw then swiped in the security guard's direction in retaliation.

DiSandro is in the center of a widely seen video of this incident, wearing glasses and a black cap. Check it out here.

Dre Greenlaw swiped at an Eagles staffer, made contact and, yep, he's done for the day pic.twitter.com/oUOullylSf — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 3, 2023

Both DiSandro and Greenlaw offered apologies after the incident. “He seemed like a genuine guy,” said Greenlaw “Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that.”

Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness against Eagle's wideout DeVonta Smith as punishment for his role in the incident.

DiSandro was initially banned from the Eagles' sideline just for Week 14, but his punishment appears to have been extended or longer than initially anticipated.

DiSandro is in the middle of his 25th season as Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer, according to the Eagles' official homepage.

DiSandro “oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives. He also directs security at the team's training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.”