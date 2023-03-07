It’s that time of the year, when NFL teams have to make decisions on who to use their franchise tag on. The choice for the Denver Broncos centered around defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

Jones has been with the Broncos since the team drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Now the time has come for the Broncos had to decide whether or not to let the lineman head into free agency.

On Tuesday, we were given the news from NFL Network reporter James Palmer, via Twitter. “The #broncos will not franchise tag DL Dre’Mont Jones per sources.” Palmer said. “Jones is just 26 and will have a lot of interest in free agency.”

In his four seasons with the Broncos, Jones had 22 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. His versatility, being able to play multiple positions on Denver’s defensive line, is what might make him a hot commodity for teams that are on a quest to beef up their own line.

The question now is where do the Broncos go from here. Do they sign another free agent to replace Jones, or do they use the draft to address those needs? Maybe they feel the replacement is already in their building.

As for Jones, NFL Twitter has their thoughts on where he should sign:

Chiefs — Dennis E (@DennisE96943150) March 7, 2023

Hes coming back to Ohio — Ricardo (@BrickyBricardo) March 7, 2023

Does Ohio mean the Cincinnati Bengals, or the Cleveland Browns? As for the Kansas City Chiefs, that’s something we could say Broncos fans would not be happy with if that happened.

One thing’s for sure. It doesn’t look like Jones will be lacking for choices.