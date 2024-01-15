Who we looking at, Seattle?

The Seattle Seahawks' 2023 NFL season was marked by missing the playoffs despite having a winning record. As the team looks to the future, four potential players could be targeted in the 2024 NFL Draft to help them improve their performance on the field. In this article, we'll discuss them and explore why each player could be a valuable addition to the Seahawks roster.

Seahawks' 2023 NFL Season

The Seahawks experienced a turbulent 2023 NFL season. They concluded with a 9-8 record and narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. Despite a promising start, the team faced challenges in the latter part of the season. This led to a disappointing finish. This offseason, the Seahawks are committed to fortifying their roster. They will aim for a playoff return next season.

Keep in mind that the Seahawks endured an eight-year stretch where their first-round draft picks struggled to make a significant impact. In four of those years, the team didn't even possess a top-32 selection. The anticipated success and skill associated with first-round picks failed to materialize for Seattle. However, a turning point seemed to occur in 2020.

The team's first-round fortunes started to shift when they chose Jordyn Brooks from Texas Tech with the 27th pick in the draft. Initially pegged as Bobby Wagner's successor, Brooks has carved out a substantial role in Seattle's defense. He has formed a dynamic tackling duo with Wagner.

Following a draft without a first-round pick, the trend continued positively in 2022. GM John Schneider and erstwhile head coach Pete Carroll secured their cornerstone left tackle with the Broncos' No. 9 selection. Charles Cross seamlessly entered the starting lineup by week one. He completed the entire season without missing a single game. With Carroll no longer the coach, we'll see how the Seahawks navigate the coming draft this year.

Here we will look at the players that the Seattle Seahawks' can look at as way too early targets in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Sure, it's improbable that the Alabama standout Dallas Turner will fall within Seattle's reach in the draft. However, if circumstances align and he becomes available, he should undoubtedly be a top target for the Seahawks. Turner, a mere 21 years old on draft day, boasts one of the most distinctive pass-rushing skill sets in the class. His attributes include length, athleticism, and quickness. These are all essential qualities for an effective NFL edge rusher.

Yes, the Seahawks have successfully built a formidable front. Still, to ascend to the upper echelons of defensive prowess, adding more quarterback disruptors to the roster is a never-ending pursuit.

Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

There's a chance the Seahawks might secure their quarterback of the future in the offseason. However, the 2024 draft class is also teeming with promising signal-callers. One of the most captivating prospects is situated a mere 15 minutes away from Lumen Field. Locals in Seattle would undoubtedly be thrilled to witness Michael Penix Jr don the blue and green colors.

Since joining the University of Washington in 2022, Penix has elevated the program to unprecedented heights. The undefeated Huskies concluded the regular season as the second-ranked team in the nation. Of course, Penix played a pivotal role. His exceptional accuracy and ability to consistently find the open receiver set him apart. At 23 years old, he brings valuable experience to the table. He is potentially a Day-1 starter for the Seahawks if they land him.

Ruke Orhoro, DL, Clemson

At 6'4 and weighing 295 pounds, Ruke Orhorhoro from Clemson embodies a commanding presence on the line. He certainly stands out as an elite talent. Known for his penchant for violent collisions, Orhorhoro has demonstrated dominance in disrupting pockets. This is evidenced by his impressive 11.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss over the last three seasons.

Orhorhoro's stout build, long arms, and powerful hands make him a significant force in pushing the pocket. Sure, there is room for improvement in terms of quickness and adapting to contact. That said, his versatility across different alignments showcases his athletic prowess and disruptive nature. These position him as a potential impact player for Seattle's defensive front at the highest level.

Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe this season: 🟪 338 Pass Block Snaps

🟪 One Sack Allowed

🟪 Zero QB Hits Allowed

🟪 90.5 Pass Block Grade pic.twitter.com/B0i0AD1sIT — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 17, 2023

Cooper Beebe is a 6'4 offensive lineman from Kansas State. He brings an impressive collegiate career marked by versatility and experience across various positions. He was a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American. As such, Beebe has accumulated over 40 career starts, showcasing his proficiency in most offensive line roles.

Despite facing challenges in maintaining balance against agile opponents and refining consistency in his kick slide, Beebe's reliability and flexibility project him as a dependable Day 2 prospect. He offers teams a stable presence. He can anchor the offensive line and contribute effectively across various positions at the professional level.

Looking Ahead

As the Seattle Seahawks set their sights on the 2024 NFL Draft, the prospects of Dallas Turner, Michael Penix Jr, Ruke Orhoro, and Cooper Beebe stand out as intriguing possibilities. Yes, the likelihood of landing all these talents may vary. Still, each player brings a unique set of skills that could address key areas of improvement for the team. The Seahawks' pursuit of a more formidable defense, a potential quarterback of the future, a disruptive force on the defensive line, and a versatile offensive lineman reflects a strategic approach to fortifying their roster. Only time will unveil the outcome of these speculative targets. However, the anticipation among fans is undoubtedly high as they hope for the emergence of new stars to propel the Seahawks to greater success in the upcoming NFL seasons.