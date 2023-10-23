Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has been known to terrorize opponents with his frantic, blitz-heavy style of play throughout his NFL career. Lately, he's been making waves for hounding another group, however — neurotrauma consultants.

After Seattle's 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Adams was asked what led to a fine for past interactions with sideline personnel. His answer was, frankly, a non-answer.

“Oh man, you know. Hey, I just tried to, you know…it is what it is. I'm not gonna speak on it. Just obviously excited for the win. That's an NFL, you know, situation,” was Adams' summation of his side of the story, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell.

The star defender was fined $50,000 after he “directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact” with one of the consultants on the sideline during the Seahawks' 17-13 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

It wasn't Adams' first run in with someone from that group either. Neurotrauma consultants are not club affiliated. They are hired by the NFL and players' union to spot and diagnose potential concussions.

After being helped off the field during Week 4's Monday Night Football contest against the New York Giants, Adams was flagged as possibly concussed. The safety proceeded to berate the consultant who had stepped in to ensure Adams get properly evaluated.

Adams was later diagnosed with a concussion. He issued a public apology to the doctor, and avoided a fine for his actions that game.

For someone with such a lengthy injury history, Adams should perhaps be more appreciative of doctors and all the work they do to keep players safe.

Instead, he seems hell bent on interfering with them doing their jobs. It's a puzzling trend that doesn't flatter Adams, and should probably stop immediately.