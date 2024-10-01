Four weeks into the 2024 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome a familiar face back to its organization. After suffering their first loss of the young season to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks added depth to their offensive line the following day.

Seattle signed 42-year-old Jason Peters to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Tuesday. Should Peters be elevated to the active roster and appear in a game in 2024, it would mark his 20th season in the NFL and 21st overall, having missed the 2012 campaign with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The veteran was last with Seattle in 2023 and took the field eight times including twice as a starter. The team chose not to re-sign him in the offseason but brought him back ahead of Week 5 with starting right tackle George Fant on injured reserve and backup Abraham Lucas on the physically unable to perform, PUP, list.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro tackle, Peters spent the first five years with the Buffalo Bills before playing 12 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, for the first time since 2021, he will return to the same team for the second consecutive year.

Seahawks look to rebound from loss against the New York Giants

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Seattle Seahawks look to rebound in a favorable matchup on paper with the New York Giants in Week 5. The team will travel back home on the short week with an updated record of 3-1, an inverse of the Giants' dreadful 1-3 start.

New York is also coming off a tough loss in prime time, dropping their Thursday Night Football home game against the Dallas Cowboys with a final score of 20-15. The Giants failed to score a field goal in that contest with all 15 of their points coming from the leg of Greg Joseph, who is substituting for the injured Graham Gano.

Seattle and New York last faced off in a prime time game in Week 4 of the 2023 season, one that Seattle dominated 24-3 in MetLife Stadium. The Seahawks' defense combined with New York's porous offensive line told the story of that game with Seattle racking up 10 sacks on Daniel Jones and 11 total, the ninth-most by a team in a single game in NFL history.

However, a similar game is unlikely to play out in 2024 with five starters of Seattle's defense questionable for the game. Two of them — Leonard Williams and Julian Love — were members of the Giants before joining the Seahawks.