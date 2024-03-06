The Seattle Seahawks continue to clear out cap space, saving more than $5 million on Wednesday by releasing defensive lineman Bryan Mone, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
The Seahawks moving on from Mone is not entirely surprising given he missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL, which he suffered in December 2022.
Mone was signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan in 2019. He took on a more significant role as nose tackle starting in the 2020 season, playing 37 regular season games up until his injury.
Between Mone's release and Tuesday’s cuts of Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, and Will Dissly, the Seahawks have cleared up about $30 million in cap space. We’ll see if more moves are made in the coming days before the new league year begins on March 13.
Cutting Jamal Adams leaves behind a $20 million dead cap hit, which the team can split evenly over two seasons by designating the safety a post-June 1 release. Cutting Adams with that kind of money left on his contract means that the Seahawks trading with the New York Jets for Adams and giving up two first-round picks and a third-round selection will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.
As for Quandre Diggs, the 31-year-old is only a season removed from three straight Pro Bowl appearances, so while new head coach Mike Macdonald may not believe he is worth big money anymore, another team could give him a good-sized short-term deal this offseason.
It remains to be seen how the Seahawks will continue to approach the rest of the roster before the new league year begins.