The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with linebacker Jerome Baker, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Baker, 27, had previously spent his entire career with the Miami Dolphins. He made his NFL debut in 2018 and has continued to take steps forward over the years. Baker recorded a career-high 7.0 sacks in 2020, and had the most combined tackles (126) and solo tackles (76) of his career during the 2019 campaign.
After playing in at least 16 games during each of his first five seasons in the league, Baker was limited to 13 contests due to injury in 2023. He ultimately finished the year with 1.5 sacks, 78 combined tackles, and 27 solo tackles. Still, he features potential and could make a big impact for the Seahawks in 2024.
The Dolphins had previously replaced Baker, who was released, with former Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks. And now the Seahawks are doing the same with Baker.
Seahawks' plan moving forward
Seattle is fresh off an up-and-down 2023 season. They ultimately finished with a 9-8 record, which was good for third place in the NFC West. The Seahawks have battled mediocrity over the past few years, but they would love to take a step forward soon.
They still need to answer a number of questions on the roster, however. Seattle could realistically use major upgrades on both defense and offense right now, so it will be intriguing to see how they approach the rest of the offseason.
Perhaps Seattle will go all in on the defensive side of the ball and attempt to build a stellar unit. Then the Seahawks could utilize a good enough offense to compliment the defense. Either way, Seattle still has uncertainty to address.
Regardless, the Jerome Baker signing should prove to be a positive move during the 2024 season.