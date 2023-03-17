Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Seattle Seahawks made a massive free agent addition by adding Dre’Mont Jones, one of the top defenders on the market. Jones will add a lot to the Seahawks defense, and he moves on after spending his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

During a radio segment on Friday, Dre’Mont Jones opened up about his tenure with Denver, and his comments are stunning (h/t Zach Bye of 1043 The Fan in Denver).

“I’ll keep it short…it was more hectic than I’d like it to be. Too much going on. Lots of drama that was unnecessary. Football wasn’t as important as it needed to be at one point…”

This shouldn’t be a surprise after the year the Broncos had in 2022. Nathaniel Hackett came in and underwhelmed, as did Russell Wilson, and Hackett was fired before the season ended. Broncos fans and NFL analysts also chimed in on Jones’ comments, which seems to be a consensus.

This is not a surprise to anyone who watched last season. Miscast coach with multiple miscast assistants and an historically bad offense, among other issues. Lack of consequences and accountability were glaring. #Broncos #Denver7 https://t.co/gMseCVRjMU — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 17, 2023

Dre’mont keeping it real once again. Will always respect that. I suspect some fans however won’t take to the truth kindly https://t.co/uw5Jkmjtfc — Colorado.C (@ColoradoC12) March 17, 2023

Coaching, coaching, coaching. Cannot be overstated enough how massive the Sean Payton hire was. https://t.co/6O4HaULJrn — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) March 17, 2023

Nonetheless, these comments sure made it seem like Dre’Mont Jones wanted a change of scenery. As for the Broncos, they countered by bringing in Zach Allen to replace Jones. Coaching mater, and the last year was not good in Denver.

The decision to bring in Sean Payton was a big one for Denver, and the hope is that he can change the culture quickly before it gets even worse. As for Dre’Mont Jones, he now enters a new environment and one that surprised everybody by making the playoffs with Geno Smith at quarterback.