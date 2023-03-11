The New York Giants have already dealt with their two biggest offseason questions in quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, but the work continues with re-signing safety Julian Love.

After signing Jones to a long-term contract and franchise tagging Barkley, Love is the next biggest piece the team needs to lock up, and the 24-year-old says negotiations are coming along well.

“Things have ramped up,” Love said on Friday in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “They’ve constantly expressed interest. Since the end of the season, they’ve reiterated the interest to bring me back. I reiterated that I want to be back, hopefully, [if] we can meet on the price.”

General manager Joe Schoen has already said he intended to continue negotiations with Barkley on a long-term deal, according to GiantsWire, and that is also the plan for Love.

“There’s a sense of wanting to finish the job with the team that drafted you, but at the same time, you just can’t settle,” Love explained when asked about his contract expectations. “A football career is so short that you have to get what you feel is fair while you’re in it.

I’m human. Money is a huge part of the equation, but it’s not the end-all, be-all. It’s a huge point, but the feel has to be right. If you don’t believe in the organization and their ability to grow going forward, that says it all. There’s that balance.”

Julian Love won’t take the hometown discount, just like Daniel Jones didn’t before him, but there’s optimism on both sides that a deal with the safety will get done sooner rather than later.

GiantsWire projects Love to earn around $8 million annually on a new deal, “but an increasingly bloated safety market may drive that price down a bit.”

Still, with talks ramping up, it seems likely that Julian Love will remain a New York Giant for the foreseeable future.