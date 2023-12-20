After the Seahawks upset the Eagles, they will now prepare to have Geno Smith back practicing.

After a huge win for the Seattle Seahawks over the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday night, they get more good news as starting quarterback Geno Smith practiced fully Wednesday according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. He was suffering from a groin injury that has made him miss action since the team's Nov. 30 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave his thoughts on Smith coming back and practicing as he said “that's exciting for us.” Smith was active in the win over the Eagles, but didn't start as it was Drew Lock who under center for the whole game.

Smith has thrown for 2,918 yards for 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2023 after an exceptional performance in the season prior. He won the NFL's Comeback player of the year award in 2022 where he threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

The quarterback is right on schedule as Carroll said Tuesday that the plan for Smith is to practice all week in preparation to start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Carroll ponders for a second if Smith played last Monday, but is thankful they waited as the signal-caller will now get another week of recovery and actual practice according to Seattle Sports.

“(Smith is) going to practice all this week and play in the game and away we go,” Carroll said. “He might have done great (if he played on Monday), but at least we bought him another week and now he's ready to go. He'll have a full week of prep.”

Seahawks being cautious with Smith

As said before, Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff wanted to give Smith as much time as possible to get 100 percent healthy. This was the reason why they didn't want to risk anything more serous by him playing against the Eagles.

“Geno was not able to go hard in practice during the week. Because he had tweaked a little bit of something the week before, we just wanted to save him for as long as we could and give him as much recovery time as possible,” Carroll said.

Smith apparently looked better than the Seahawks thought, which is why Carroll described the conversation to not play Smith as “gut-wrenching” according to CBS Sports.

“It was a total gut-wrenching conversation because he looked better than we thought he would look in pregame,” Carroll said. “We just didn't know what to expect.”

All in all, if the Seahawks want a chance to squeak into the playoffs, they will need Smith at the helm as they are 7-7 on the season. The Seahawks will face the Titans on Christmas Eve as it will mark the return of Smith.