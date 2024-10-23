The Seattle Seahawks watched DK Metcalf get carted off the field in Week 7 after suffering a concerning knee injury. But while the cart's usage sounded alarms, Metcalf seems to have avoided a season-altering injury.

In fact, Metcalf is ‘hopeful' to suit up for Seattle's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That actually happening will all come down to how his knee responds throughout the week. Ultimately, the Seahawks aren't expecting his injury to lead to an extended absence.

Still, Metcalf is considered week-to-week. He was diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. The Seahawks won't force the issue and will play it safe with Metcalf's injury. However, there's a chance he doesn't end up missing any time at all. Even if he does ride the bench in Week 8, the wide receiver doesn't seem likely to miss numerous games.

The injury update is a major sigh of relief for the Seahawks. Before going down with his injury against the Atlanta Falcons, Metcalf led the team with four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Seattle came away with a 34-14 victory, moving to 4-3 on the season.

Anything the Seahawks do offensively, DK Metcalf will be a massive part of it. Through the first seven weeks, he leads Seattle with 469 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs. His 31 receptions rank second on the team to just Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 34. As a whole, the Seahawks lead the entire NFL in passing offense, averaging 270.9 yards per game.

Facing a top flight opponent like the Buffalo Bills, the Seahawks would surely like to see Metcalf on the field. But battling through a week-to-week injury, it may come with plenty of maintenance. Metcalf is at least confident that he'll be on the field for Week 8. But ultimately it'll all come down to how his knee responds to a week of practice.