The first-place Seattle Seahawks (4-3) could be without their top pass-catcher for a bit. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered a Grade 1 sprained MCL in the second half of Sunday's 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and is considered week-to-week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Metcalf is in the midst of a standout season, ranking second in the NFL with 568 receiving yards. His possible absence could greatly affect a Geno Smith-led passing attack that continues to produce. While there are other difference-making talents in this offense, removing a No. 1 wideout would obviously force offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to put forth a completely new game plan.