The 4th Week of NFL action is nearing and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of it. The Geno Smith-led squad is getting a boost from the injured list. DK Metcalf's status for the New York Giants matchup is still uncertain. But, other guys that can help the secondary have an optimistic status after their practice run. They come in the names of Tariq Woolen and Jamal Adams.

The Giants are a fairly decent matchup for the Seahawks. But, they are looking to even up their season win-loss record in Week 4. Daniel Jones is getting more comfortable in his role despite their loss to an insanely talented San Francisco 49ers squad. But, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks hope to make his life after the snap and inside the pocket a living hell. He is even bringing out reinforcements in the form of Jamal Adams and Tariq Woolen, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Adams had fully participated in their practice before their weekend matchup. He has been nursing a knee injury for the past couple of matches. Although, it may be the perfect opportunity for him to return during Week 4. Woolen has also been spotted as a full participant in practice. He, on the other hand, has been dealing with a chest injury but will be on par to make a return quite soon.

The same cannot be said for DK Metcalf. His ribs are still in pain which means that a return for the Seahawks will seem unlikely.