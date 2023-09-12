The Seattle Seahawks need some help on the offensive line. With 2022 first-rounder Charles Cross now dealing with turf toe and Abe Lucas now dealing with a knee injury, the Seahawks are adding veteran tackle Jason Peters to shore up their depth.

Peters' agency announced that he is joining the Seahawks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he will start on the practice squad and then move up to the main roster.

Jason Peters’ agency says the veteran offensive tackle has signed with the #Seahawks, who need some OT help with Charles Cross (toe) and Abe Lucas (knee) banged up. https://t.co/P06URPBOYo pic.twitter.com/EsXNC7o4qU — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 12, 2023

Peters has missed his fair share of games over the years, including six regular season games and a playoff game last year, but remains a solid option with tons of experience. The 18-year veteran played 10 games last season with the Dallas Cowboys and has nine Pro Bowls and five appearances on the All-Pro team, including two on the First Team.

The Seahawks brought Peters into their practice squad with plans to elevate him if they liked what they saw. With a great collection of skill players surrounding Geno Smith, the interior offensive line of Damien Lewis, Evan Brown and Phil Haynes will have to step up. Backup tackles Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan will have to be prepared, too.

The Seahawks got off to a poor start to the 2023 season, losing 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams. Their offense did nothing but punt all throughout the second half as Los Angeles dug out of a six-point deficit at halftime by putting together long scoring drives. In Week 2, when the Seahawks face the Detroit Lions, they will look to execute much better on offense.