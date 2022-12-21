By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The health of the Seattle Seahawks offense will be under the microscope this week, heading into the team’s crucial matchup on Saturday against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a report released on Tuesday by the Seahawks, running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas were revealed to have not participated in Tuesday’s practice. Apart from the two tailbacks, tight end Noah Fant, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, safety Ryan Neal, nose tackle Al Woods, and linebacker Darrell Taylor also did not practice (h/t Brady Henderson of ESPN).

However, Walker’s absence from practice could just be more about load management on the part of the Seahawks and less about a concerning injury for the rookie. Walker was out on the field in Week 15’s 21-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers and even led the Seahawks with 47 rushing yards on 12 carries. No other Seahawks player had more than a rushing attempt in that contest. If Walker and Dallas can’t go on Saturday, the Seahawks will turn to Travis Homer for most of the chores on the ground versus Kansas City.

Walker’s status along with those of the others for Week 16’s date with the Chiefs will be clearer in the coming days, as they will still have a few chances to show up for practice. Don’t expect Lockett to play though, as he is just coming off surgery Monday.

The Seahawks own the seventh-highest-scoring offense in the NFL right now, as they are averaging 25.4 points per game, so they’re hoping they can expose a beatable Kansas City stop unit that is allowing 23.0 points and 332.9 total yards per game.