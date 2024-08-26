The Seattle Seahawks have engineered a trade on Monday to benefit the depth of their defense, as the NFC West division club has reportedly acquired linebacker Trevis Gipson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Sources: The #Jaguars are trading LB Trevis Gipson to the #Seahawks in exchange for a late-round pick,” wrote Rapoport in a post on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Seahawks have been relatively busy on the trade front of late. Before the news of their acquisition of Gipson, the Seahawks made moves to get linebacker Michael Barrett from the Carolina Panthers via a trade. They also sent edge rusher Darrell Taylor to the NFC North in a deal with the Chicago Bears.

Seahawks welcome Trevis Gipson to their defense

Gipson's trade to the Seahawks happened just months after he inked a one-year deal with the Jaguars worth $1.292 million back in March. The 27-year-old Gipson felt he had a right fit with Jacksonville and even expressed his excitement over the opportunity to play alongside some of the team's stars on defense.

“I think I have a great opportunity here, you know, I'll be playing with Josh Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, you know, those are some high-quality guys, especially on the D-line,” Gipson said last May, per Jaguar Report (h/t John Shipley of Sports Illustrated).

“So I felt like, you know, I can get in there with them and help cause some pressure, help relieve some stress on those guys if they ever come across any. Besides that, you know, is a great position to work on my position coach again.”

This time, Gipson will familiarize himself with a new atmosphere and teammates, including the likes of linebackers Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy, Tyrel Dodson, and Jon Rhattigan.

Gipson arrived in the NFL in 2020 when he was taken by the Bears in the fifth round (115th pick overall) of that year's draft. He spent his first three seasons in the pros with the Bears, during which he collected 10.0 sacks, 75 combined tackles, 21 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles. After getting waived by the Bears in the summer of 2023, Gipson, who played college football with the Tusla Golden Hurricane, joined the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in only eight games for the Titans in 2023, recording just a sack and six combined tackles.

Now with the Seahawks, Gipson will look to help the team's stop unit that ranked 13th in the league in 2023 with a 7.44 percent success rate.