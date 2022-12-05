By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23. Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had any plan before the game to slow down Lockett, it clearly did not work.

Following the Seahawks’ victory, Lockett added another W to his Sunday by throwing a bit of shade at his former teammate in Seattle.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune:

“Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett said Bobby Wagner today was running around on the field in the middle of the Rams’ defense telling him ‘Yeah, I’m right there….and you wonder if he was really there.’”

Wagner and the Rams must have had headaches all game long from all the bullets Geno Smith was throwing downfield. Smith had a field day connecting not only with Lockett but also with DK Metcalf and Noah Fant. Metcalf had 127 receiving yards and a touchdown while catching all eight throws from Smith. Fant, meanwhile, went 4 of 5 for 42 receiving yards and a touchdown, too. As for Smith, despite not feeling 100 percent, managed to record 367 passing yards and three touchdowns with only an interception on 28 of 39 pass completions.

Having prevented a three-game losing skid, Lockett and the Seahawks will aim to build on their newfound momentum going into Week 14 in a showdown at home against the Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks are 7-5 after beating the Rams.