Devon Witherspoon was one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a 2022 Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year awardee with Illinois football for a reason. But, injuries are able to derail a career despite their great start. The Seattle Seahawks are making sure that his hamstring injury does not get any worse before his rookie NFL season. Lucky for fans, Pete Carroll dropped a huge update on his health status in the middle of their preseason training camp.

The Seahawks have seen Devon Witherspoon during their NFL Training Camp practices. He even got to run short sprints which were a great sign of progress in his injury recovery. Now, Pete Carroll has officially confirmed that the will be back to practice with the squad next week. It still remains uncertain what capacity and intensity the Seattle coaching staff will put him in training, per Michael-Shawn of The Athletic.

Carroll's update begs the question of if their cornerback will be ready for a Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL season will be his first time facing off against league-level talent. He has been going through morning walkthroughs in their team's indoor practice field and nothing more. Rejoining the team in their afternoon practices would allow him to toughen up and make the Seahawks observe his readiness to be fielded during the season. Teams will also have to start cutting down their squads into 53-man rosters on Labor Day weekend.

Will Devon Witherspoon push through despite his tough hamstring injury?