Devon Witherspoon is preparing to play a variety of roles in the Seattle Seahawks defense, per Bridget Condon. Head coach Pete Carroll is already pleased with the rookie's progression. The Seahawks picked Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks want Witherspoon to be able to line up outside or be a slot defender in nickel packages. Carroll called Witherspoon “flashy” and said “he is going to do really well.”

Traditionally, a team spending a top-five pick on a defensive back would want that player to develop into a shutdown outside corner. Witherspoon has the potential to become that someday, but Seattle already has a lot of depth in the secondary. It's curious to see the Seahawks use such a valuable pick on Witherspoon if they plan to use him as a nickel.

However, with the evolution of the passing game in the modern NFL, the nickel position is more valuable than ever before. Witherspoon's skillset might also translate very well to the middle of the field. He's a great tackler and has great instincts in the run game as well as in zone coverage. He can disrupt crossing routes and empty sets with his ball skills and ability to jump routes.

This isn't a new concept for rookie defensive backs either. The Baltimore Ravens used 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton in a nickel role as a rookie. Hamilton's size, physicality and ball skills allowed him to develop nicely, and he will assume a full-time high safety role for the Ravens this year.

Devon Witherspoon plays a physical brand of football, but he's on the smaller side, listed at 181 lbs. As such, he might have difficulty jamming bigger receivers in press coverage at the NFL level. That's not to say he will struggle playing on the outside in the pros. Witherspoon was the No. 5 pick for a reason.

However, these are the reasons, combined with the depth of Seattle's secondary and the scheme they want to run, that it makes sense for Witherspoon to play a more versatile role. Seattle may have chosen Witherspoon so early in the draft because of his versatility.