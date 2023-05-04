The 2023 NFL Draft was chock-full of potential superstars, with some key blue-chip talents on the defensive side of the ball. Below, we continue our NFL odds series with a defensive rookie of the year prediction and pick.

Here are the NFL odds for the rookie class, courtesy of FanDuel

NFL Odds: Defensive Rookie of the Year

Will Anderson: +340

Jalen Carter: +600

Tyree Wilson: +750

Christian Gonzalez: +1100

Devon Witherspoon: +1100

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson

The Texans made a massive splash throughout the entire draft, but especially on the first night, when they stole the show with a stunning trade-up for defensive end, Will Anderson, with the No. 3 overall pick after taking quarterback C.J. Stroud.

It was an extremely aggressive move that might not generate the best return on investment, but at the end of the day, head coach DeMeco Ryans got his guy. The Texans wanted to change the culture, change the locker room and come out of the draft with two new faces of the franchise as they enter a new era.

Nicknamed “The Terminator,” Anderson is a wrecking ball as a run defender with eye-popping production as a pass rusher. He’s a strong, athletic, and instinctive edge-setter with excellent body control, torque, and closing burst.

Despite some deficiencies, including his missed tackle rate, lack of bend, and less-than-ideal suddenness for an edge defender of his size (6-3, 253 pounds), Anderson boasts an incredibly high floor with a sky-high ceiling at the next level, and he should be able to utilize his length and strength often as a wide-nine technique to overcome his deficiencies and maximize his potential.

Look for Anderson to be instrumental in overhauling a Texans defense that finished 29th in total defense last year, allowing a whopping 379.5 yards per game. Houston also tied for 18th in sacks (39) and surrendered the most rushing yards in the league and the second-most rushing touchdowns last season.

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter

Arguably the biggest winner from the three-day festivities with an excellent all-around class, the Eagles kicked off the draft with a bang, landing two of the five biggest steals from the first round.

Despite his off-field concerns, Carter is an outstanding pick for a well-coached team that routinely pours premium resources into the trenches and anticipates roster needs a year in advance. And he lands in the perfect situation, reuniting with three collegiate teammates who will be able to hold him accountable and keep his head on straight in Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Nolan Smith. Carter will also be able to learn from All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Pro Bowl defensive end, Brandon Graham.

An extremely explosive prospect and blue-chip talent with generational upside, Carter is a disruptive force in the run game and brings a ridiculous motor as an interior pass rusher. His hand usage is outstanding, his feet are always active, and he rockets out of his stance with a wicked first step. He has all of the tools to excel as a three-technique for the Eagles.

The only question is if he’ll see the field enough in his first season to be in contention for DROY honors. Jordan Davis, the No. 13 overall pick last year, only played on 22.5 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps last year.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Tyree Wilson

The Raiders ended up with a strong draft class, and they consistently found excellent value at positions of need.

Las Vegas was able to get a blue-chip defensive end to eventually bookend Maxx Crosby and initially mold behind 33-year-old Chandler Jones in his rookie campaign. The Raiders need all the help they can get up front after giving up the seventh-most rushing touchdowns (20), generating the third-fewest sacks (27), and racking up just six picks last year, which tied a league-low.

At 6-6, 271 pounds with a massive wingspan, Tyree Wilson has the physical traits to be an elite edge defender if he improves his hand usage and continues to grow into his frame.

New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez

The Patriots hit two birds with one stone when they traded back with the Steelers, purposely screwing over the Jets from addressing by far their biggest need with their desired target in OT Broderick Jones. In the process, New England still ended up addressing a key position of need with its desired target and picked up another pick in the process.

Equipped with a rare combination of size (6-1, 197 pounds), length, strength, and top-end speed, Christian Gonzalez has the physical and athletic traits to be a constant headache for opposing receivers. Still only 20 years old, look for the former Oregon and Colorado cornerback to continue to develop his technique and ball skills as the replacement for J.C. Jackson.

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon

In the last eight years, cornerbacks have won this award three times, including last year’s No. 4 overall pick, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen, a colossal fifth-round steal last year, finished third in the voting.

While the Seahawks’ defense will still have issues stopping the run, their pass rush is starting to come together, and taking Witherspoon speaks to their interest in recreating the Legion of Boom.

An elite, instinctive, and tenacious cornerback prospect with outstanding ball skills, Witherspoon has the ingredients to dominate at the next level. His skills will help the Seahawks overcome the deficiencies on the back end of their defense, which included giving up nine receiving TDs of 20-plus yards, which tied for the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Winner Prediction & Pick

While some of the long-shots offer intrigue for potentially exceptional value, including Felix Anudike-Uzomah (+1800) and Will McDonald IV (+2500), Will Anderson and Devon Witherspoon have the clearest paths to having an immediate impact as plug-and-play day-one starters and look like the safest bets for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. With the Texans’ massive investment in the trade-up for Anderson, and Seattle already having a stacked secondary, I’ll give the edge to the betting favorite.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Winner Prediction & Pick: Will Anderson +340