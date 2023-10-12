The Seattle Seahawks Week 6 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals is a big game for the NFC West team coming off their bye week. The team needs to keep winning games in the coming weeks just to keep pace with the red-hot San Francisco 49ers in their division. So, ahead of the Seahawks-Bengals game, let’s make some bold Seahawks Week 6 predictions.

The Seahawks are coming off their bye week and an incredible 24-3 beat-down of the New York Giants on Monday Night Football the week before that. In that game, the defense sacked Daniel Jones 11 times in an absolutely dominant performance. The offense performed well, too, but there are still things the team needs to clean up on that side of the ball.

As for the Bengals, they are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this year. After Super Bowl and AFC Championship appearances the last two seasons, the AFC North squad struggled, dropping three of its first four games. However, in Week 5, the team got a big win against the Arizona Cardinals, and injured quarterback Joe Burrow finally started to look like himself again.

To stay competitive in the NFC West against the undefeated 49ers, this is a must-win game for the Seahawks. With that in mind, here are three bold Seahawks Week 6 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. The defense continues to roll

The Seahawks defense was incredible last Monday night. Yes, the Giants offensive line is brutal but Seattle made them pay time and time again. Jones never got a moment of peace, and that had to give the D a ton of confidence heading into their bye week.

Other than the extreme pass rush, the other revelation in Week 4 was rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Pete Carroll moved him into the nickel and he rewarded his coach by being everywhere all the time. The No. 5 overall pick finished the game with the incredible stat line of six tackles, two tackles for a loss, three QB hits, 2.0 sacks, a pass defended, and an interception returned for a 97-yard touchdown.

On Sunday in the Seahawks Week 6 matchup with the Bengals, Witherspoon and last season’s rookie sensation, Riq Woolen, will go head-to-head with Ja’Marr Chase, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The Bengals have been playing Chase in the slot a lot lately, and that means he and Witherspoon will duel it out.

The overall bold prediction here is that the Seahawks defense gets at least four sacks on the immobile and still-injured Burrow and that while Chase will have his moments, Woolen and Witherspoon will ultimately win the battle.

2. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet go off

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

On the offensive side of the ball the main (not all that) bold prediction is that the Seahawks run the ball, run the ball, and run the ball some more.

The Bengals have one of the worst run defenses in the league, having given up 770 yards this season on the ground. The only team that is worse is the Denver Broncos, and if you take away the 350 rushing yards (yes, that is the number) that they gave up to the Miami Dolphins in their 70-20 loss, the Bengals would be the worst.

The good news for the Seahawks is that they have one of the best young RB combos in the league with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Walker has 283 yards on the season and five touchdowns while Charbonnet has 104 yards on just 21 attempts, which works out to 5.0 yards per touch. These numbers are great, and look for them to get even better against the Bengals in Week 6.

If these two running backs can control the game on offense, that will limit Joe Burrow's time on the field, which is a good thing if he is starting to get healthy again as he looked last week. The Seahawks know what makes them tick, and while DK Metcalf and company will make some plays in the passing game, this matchup is all about the RBs.

1. Seahawks 28, Bengals 27

Just because the Seahawks defense is going to win some key matchups and the running game is going to control the clock, it doesn't mean this is going to be an easy game for Seattle on the road. The Bengals are a good team deep down, and they seemed to find something they were missing last week.

The final bold Seahawks prediction is that this is a back-and-forth game where both teams trade shots, and it comes down to the final drive. If the ball is with Seattle, look for them to slowly march down the field with a lead to kill the clock. If it is with Cincinnati, watch the Seahawks defense make a game-winning play. That's how this will go down in Week 6.