While playing the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey tied Cowboys Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith for the fourth most consecutive games with a touchdown (including postseason) in NFL history with 14. The move to fourth place happened one week after McCaffrey broke Jerry Rice's 49ers franchise record when CMC put up his 13th straight game with a touchdown.

Now, McCaffrey is looking to break another record. If CMC can get a touchdown in each of the 49ers next four games, he will have an NFL record 18 straight games with a touchdown. Currently, their are three players with a longer streak than McCaffrey. This includes Buffalo Bills former running back and controversial figure O.J. Simpson, who has a streak of fifteen. Washington Hall of Fame and Super Bowl MVP winning running back John Riggins is tied for the second-longest streak with Simpson.

In first is Hall of Fame Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore, who was one of the earliest backs to be a consistent threat in both the run and pass game. Moore had a streak of 17 games in a row with a touchdown. McCaffrey is already in Hall of Fame company since tying with Smith for 14 straight games, but will officially top some of the best rushers in NFL history if his streak continues.

Right now, Christian McCaffrey has -400 odds to not break the streak and +250 odds to break the streak, per Bet Online. To break the record, he will have to score touchdowns versus the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.