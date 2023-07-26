Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon wasn't seen on the field on the first day of training camp. Four months after the Seahawks selected him fifth overall, Devon Witherspoon is the only pick from the 2023 NFL Draft that hasn't signed a contract. What is the holdup between Seattle and its first-round pick?

It isn't the total value of Witherspoon's contract or even the size of his signing bonus that is holding up contract talks. The NFL rookie scale has already determined those figures for the Seahawks' rookie. Witherspoon and Seattle haven't been able to agree upon when the cornerback will be paid his signing bonus, ESPN's Brady Henderson reports.

The Seahawks are among the NFL teams that defer portions of a player's signing bonus into the future, according to Henderson. Witherspoon seemingly wants a larger part of the signing bonus at the start of camp than what Seattle is willing to pay.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly gave No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $33.9 million. The deal includes a $21.72 million signing bonus. No. 6 overall pick Paris Johnson Jr. received a $28 million deal and a $17.4 million signing bonus. Witherspoon's contract will fall somewhere in those two deals.

The Seahawks' draft class has received plenty of praise. Witherspoon was selected with the top pick acquired in the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle took Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick. The Seahawks drafted Auburn linebacker Derick Hall and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round.

Smith-Njigba is ready to go in training camp after the Seahawks were cautious with him during rookie minicamp because of hamstring injuries he dealt with last season. Witherspoon was also dealing with a hamstring injury after being drafted.