Top NFL Draft prospects Seahawks fans must follow in 2023

Despite Seahawks Nation trying to talk themselves into the Drew Lock Era, chances are the Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft pick will likely be in the low single digits. The season after losing nine-time Pro Bowl, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson it’s almost inevitable.

The good news is that there are a ton of incredible potential Seahawks prospects at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft. As many as six QBs could go in the first round this year, so these are the prospects Seahawks fans should primarily focus on during the 2022 college football season.

That said, no one likes to zig when other NFL franchises zag like Pete Carroll and John Schneider. So, the list of Seahawks prospects to look at also need to include a superstar defender, which the list below does. Here are the top NFL Draft Seahawks prospects fans must follow in 2023.

NFL Draft prospects Seahawks fans must watch

3. EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Let’s just say the Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft pick is somewhere in the No. 3 to 5 range. At that point, the top two quarterbacks will be gone, and the next few might not have the right value for Pete Carroll and John Schneider at that spot.

In this case, the Seahawks prospect to watch is Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound edge draws comparisons to the highest drafted pass-rushers in the last decade such as Myles Garrett, Chase Young, and the Bosa brothers. Last season, in the offensive line-loaded SEC, he put up 17.5 sacks and set an all-time college football record with 34.5 tackles for a loss.

Fans should absolutely watch this potential Seahawks prospect because if the team can’t get its QB of the future in the Seahawks 2023 NFL draft, the consolation prize for Pete Carroll and John Schneider might just be the best overall player in the draft.

2. QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Moving back, if Seattle ends up with a pick closer to the middle of the first round, Florida QB Anthony Richardson is the Seahawks prospect to watch.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound signal-caller only has 58 passes and 66 runs so far in his college career. However, he will be the Gators’ starter this season, and if he shows anything resembling an aptitude to be an NFL QB, he’ll fly up draft boards.

Anthony Richardson is a superb athlete and has a rocket for an arm. In fact, one of the most fun reasons for fans to watch this potential Seahawks prospect is that he looks a little like an undersized QB prospect named Russell Wilson if you stretched him out to the size of Josh Allen.

1. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Now imagine (I know it’s hard) that the Seattle Seahawks are the worst team in the league this season and finish with the No. 1 overall pick. It will make for a brutal 17 weeks to finish up 2022 and begin 2023, but there is a giant pot of gold at the end of that difficult road. And that pot of gold is possible Seahawks prospect C.J. Stroud.

Sure, there are concerns about the history of Ohio State quarterbacks in the NFL. But Craig Krenzel and J.T. Barret weren’t like Stroud. The California native is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, and has all the physical and mental attributes a team would want in an NFL QB in 2023.

Seahawks fans should keep a special eye on how he works with fellow top NFL draft prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the Buckeyes this season. Smith-Njigba has Tyler Lockett’s route-running skills and DK Metcalf’s deep threat ability. Watching Stroud throw to him will allow you to dream what it will look like in Seattle next season after the Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft.