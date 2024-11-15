The Seattle Seahawks, who will have wide receiver DK Metcalf back on the field in Week 11, are losing their starting center Connor Williams after his surprise retirement announcement, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport via head coach Mike Macdonald.

The 27-year-old began his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2022, he signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3 of the 2023 season, he sustained a groin injury and later in the season, tore his ACL and was placed on injured reserve.

Williams signed a one-year, $4M contract with the Seahawks in August. He started all nine games for Seattle this season and played in all 618 offensive snaps. Williams was listed on the injury report this week for personal injuries and did not practice.

Olu Oluwatimi is the new starting center for the Seahawks.

Week 11 loss to 49ers could doom Seahawks' season

At 4-5, a loss to the San Francisco 49ers could end the Seahawks' hopes of making the playoffs. With so many teams overperforming in the NFC North and East, it looks as though only the division winner will make the postseason out of the NFC West.

After a 36-24 Week 6 loss to the 49ers, another loss would put them in a very difficult position and two games behind San Francisco. Seattle does have two games left on their schedule against the division-leading Arizona Cardinals, but a lot would have to go their way.

The Seahawks have an 11% chance of making the postseason. Their odds drop to 6% with a loss and up to 23% with a win.

Seattle is a team in flux, as evidenced by their decision to release linebacker Tyrel Dodson earlier in the week. The Seahawks traded for Ernest Jones IV before the NFL trade deadline, and he will play middle linebacker.

Dodson later told the Miami press that he was “p—ed off” to be cut and didn't understand why the Seahawks decided to cut him, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

The Seahawks did receive some good news: Right tackle Abe Lucas should make his season debut on Sunday. He was activated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb thought Lucas looked good after Thursday's practice.

“I thought (Lucas) really took a step today and has looked really good out there,’’ Grubb said. “And we continue to evaluate that and see where he is going to be if he can or can’t go and all those things. But I thought the last two days he’s really taken big steps and steps like that are pretty typical of people that have been out for a little bit, but I thought he looked great.”

Metcalf will return to the field after missing his last two games with a sprained MCL.

Seattle travels to San Francisco to play the 49ers on Sunday, November 17, at 4:05 p.m. EST.