The Seattle Seahawks made the transition from the Russell Wilson era to the Geno Smith era simpler and faster than anyone really expected. This coming NFL Offseason, the Seahawks must continue their on-the-fly makeover while remaining NFC West competitors. Here are some ideas on how they can perhaps do this. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Seahawks must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL offseason.

In 2022, the Seahawks took a calculated risk by trading Wilson and Geno Smith. Of course, as we all know, their young team and excellent draft choices led to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth. With two first-round picks and a free-agent quarterback who made his first Pro Bowl appearance, the Seahawks are poised to make significant changes in the offseason. With a surplus of draft picks and financial flexibility, they have the opportunity to make a substantial impact before the start of next season. Free agency signings will likely determine how competitive the Seahawks will be in the NFC. In addition to that, however, Seattle should also strongly consider some trade opportunities.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Seahawks must trade this offseason.

2. DE Cameron Jordan

Last year’s trade of Russell Wilson was a big win for the Seahawks. They were able to use the draft capital acquired to build their team. Although they have some promising young players, the Seahawks may also benefit from adding a veteran with some of their picks.

Cameron Jordan and Geno Smith just casually talking about Jordan's two sacks on Smith in October. pic.twitter.com/HJK9jsoEhb — Bleacher Nation NFL (@BN_Touchdown) February 3, 2023

With around $31.3 million in cap space, the Seahawks could look to trade for a veteran like defensive end Cameron Jordan to improve their pass rush. The team has several young pass-rushers, but a player like Jordan could take their defense to the next level. The Seahawks have already made strides with foundational draft picks like Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, and Kenneth Walker III. However, adding a proven veteran like Jordan could help the team compete at an even higher level.

1. DT Quinnen Williams

The Seahawks plan to keep Geno Smith as their quarterback for the next season. However, their major issue remains their poor run defense, which ranked 30th in the league in 2022. Take note as well that the team could lose two defensive linemen to free agency. That would further weaken their defensive line. Thus, they need to add a strong defensive lineman in the offseason, and acquiring Quinnen Williams would be an excellent addition to the team. The 25-year-old player had an exceptional season in 2022. He finished with 55 tackles, 12 sacks, and 31 quarterback pressures. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Jets, and he might not receive an early extension. If he demands a trade, Seattle could make a move, although it would be costly.

The Seahawks would likely have to offer a first-round pick and possibly more to acquire Williams. They could also trade their second first-round pick (No. 20) and retain the fifth overall pick they received from the Wilson trade. With their projected cap space, Seattle could also afford to give Williams a contract extension, which might not be feasible for the Jets. However, it’s uncertain how much Smith’s contract could affect their cap space. Nonetheless, adding Williams would be a significant step forward for Seattle’s defense. It could potentially help take them over the top in the upcoming season.