The Seattle Seahawks will head to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals with a playoff spot on the line. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Seahawks-Cardinals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

All the Seahawks had to do to control their own fate was to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Instead, they laid an egg at home and could not rally to defeat them. The road to the playoffs got much more difficult. Now, the Hawks need to defeat the Cardinals, and they need the Chicago Bears to go into Lambeau Field to defeat the Green Bay Packers. If this feels like deja vu, it is. Amazingly, that was the exact scenario the Seahawks needed last season when they needed to beat the Los Angeles Rams and then hope for the Detroit Lions to stun the Packers. That is what ended up happening. Now, the Hawks need history to repeat itself.

The Cardinals were the ultimate spoilers as they went into Lincoln Financial Field and stunned the Philadelphia Eagles to cost them a chance at the top seed. Now, the Cards hope to do it again as they play their final game of the season and welcome their divisional rivals into Glendale. The Cardinals will look to eliminate the Seahawks from the playoff race. Therefore, Kyler Murray will look to run all over the place and find open receivers.

The Hawks lead the all-time. head-to-head series 26-22-1. Additionally, they have gone 5-2 in the last seven games against the Cards. The Hawks dispatched the Cards 20-10 at Lumen Field earlier this season. Moreover, the Hawks are 4-1 over the past five games in Arizona.

Here are the Seahaw-sCardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Cardinals Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -2.5 (-120) ML (-142)

Arizona Cardinals: +2.5 (-102) ML (+120)

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (105)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 18

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks are in dire straights. Unfortunately, the offense has not done as well over the last few weeks. Geno Smith needs to play better. So far, he has passed for 3,435 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Hawks need more from him. Meanwhile, they also need to run the ball efficiently. Walker has rushed 202 times for 827 yards and eight touchdowns.

If the Hawks need to pass the ball, they have to remember they have one of the best in the game. Metcalf has caught 65 passes for 1,104 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett has not done as well, with 77 receptions for 823 yards and four touchdowns. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 60 catches for 614 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season.

The defense has been inconsistent throughout the season. Sadly, they allowed the Steelers to gouge them for over 200 yards on the ground. They cannot let that happen again, as they face an Arizona team that can run the ball well. Therefore, it is important for the Hawks to stop the run. Boye Mafe will need to rush the quarterback. So far, he comes in with 34 solo tackles and nine sacks. Julian Love has 74 solo tackles and four interceptions while patrolling the secondary. Bobby Wagner has been solid this season, with 92 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can move the chains on offense. Then, they need to sell out to stop the run.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals will attempt to play spoilers. Now, they look to end their season with a statement victory. Murray has done reasonably well in the games he has played. However, there is a chance this is his last game in Arizona. Murray has passed for 1,537 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing 39 times for 211 yards.

James Conner is the one to watch. So far, he has rushed 181 times for 890 yards and six touchdowns. There is a chance he can hit 1,000 yards, and all it would take would be 110 yards rushing, which is certainly possible. Additionally, the Cards will see what they get in the season finale from Terry McBride, who leads the team with 78 catches for 791 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has not been good all season. Even last week, they played awful until they made some minor adjustments in the second half. Dennis Gardeck has been solid, with 30 solo tackles and six sacks. Likewise, Jalen Thompson has notched 57 solo tackles, one sack, and four interceptions.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, they need to make the Hawks pass.

Final Seahawks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Hawks will not have it easy. Ultimately, the money line for the Cardinals is tempting. It will result in a better payout and can definitely happen with the way things are playing out. However, there is also a chance the Hawks steal this one in the end by two points. The spread makes sense.

Final Seahawks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Arizona Cardinals: +2.5 (-102)