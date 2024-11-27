ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Seahawks will face the New York Jets on Sunday at Met Life Stadium. It will be a battle at the Meadowlands as we share our NFL odds series and make a Seahawks-Jets prediction and pick.

Seahawks-Jets Last Game – Matchup History

There has not been much happening in this head-to-head series over the years. Yet, in their last battle, the Hawks destroyed the Jets 23-6 on January 1, 2023. This will be the first game at Met Life since 2016. Somehow, the Jets have not defeated the Hawks since 2004. Geno Smith will face the team that drafted him with the hope of beating them at the Meadowlands.

Overall Series: The Seahawks lead the head-t0-head series 13-8.

Here are the Seahawks-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Jets Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

New York Jets: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Jets

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The win over the Cardinals showcased how the Seahawks are a playoff contender and may make a push. While the defense showed up, the offense struggled to put points on the board.

Smith has passed for 3,035 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while also rushing 43 times for 224 yards and one score. Sadly, he struggled on Sunday but has shown he can win games, especially after he defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the previous week. Kenneth Walker III has had some issues on the ground. Overall, he has rushed 129 times for 493 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 36 catches for 274 yards and one score.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has led the team with 66 receptions for 755 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf has caught 46 catches for 697 yards and three scores. Smith must find both of these players, and ensure that they have the best chance to succeed.

The defense showed up and showed out on Sunday, holding the Arizona Cardinals to six points and not letting Kyler Murray burn them. They hope to do it again to one of the best quarterbacks in the game's history. Leonard Williams has been good, with 16 solo tackles and five sacks. Likewise, Derick Hall has tallied 17 solo tackles and six sacks.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can get Walker going, running the football while also creating separation. Then, their defense must replicate what they did in their last game and pressure the Jets.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets are in shambles against, and Aaron Rodgers might retire if his body is not to the level that he is accustomed to. Yet, he still can sling it and will attempt to set things right. But the Jets have had two weeks to prepare for this, and it might benefit their offense.

Rodgers has not had a good season, and his age is showing. He has passed for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. It would help if he had a running game. Unfortunately, it has not happened. Bryce Hall has rushed 152 times for 632 yards and four touchdowns while catching 46 passes for 410 yards and two scores.

The pass catchers look elite on paper. Unfortunately, games are not on paper. Garrett Wilson has tallied 69 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. Likewise, Davante Adams has had 26 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown in five games. Tight end Tyler Conklin has garnered 29 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has regressed horrifically since firing Robert Saleh. Sadly, things have gone in the opposite direction, and no one fears them. Two players still stand out and will be here to look at. Quinnen Williams has tallied 21 solo tackles and six sacks. Meanwhile, Michael Clemons has tallied 13 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Final Seahawks-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Seahawks are 4-6-1 against the spread, while the Jets are 3-8 against the odds. Moreover, the Hawks are 2-1-1 against the spread on the road, while the Jets are 2-3 against the spread at home. The Hawks are 1-2-1 against the spread when they have been the favorites, while the Jets are 0-3 against the odds when they have been the underdog. Additionally, the Seahawks are 1-2-1 against the spread when facing the AFC, while the Jets are 0-3 against the odds when facing the NFC.

It is tough to trust the Jets right now, even with the two weeks of preparation time. While the Seahawks are not an elite team, they have shown this season that they can win some tough games on the road. I expect that to continue as they go into the Meadowlands and beat the Jets.

Final Seahawks-Jets Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-115)