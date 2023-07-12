The New York Yankees replaced hitting coach Dillon Lawson with Sean Casey, and Casey explained how his job with MLB Network has prepared him for the job with the Yankees in his first media appearance for the team.

“MLB Network has made me so ready for this job,” Sean Casey said, via Bryan Hoch of ESPN. “I've basically been a coach for a long time.”

With MLB Network, Sean Casey would often be seen doing demonstrations and breaking down players' swings throughout MLB. He is known for bringing a lot of energy, and hopefully he will bring an energy that jumpstarts the Yankees' lineup.

The Yankees fired Dillon Lawson after the team's 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, and promptly hired Casey on Monday.

The Yankees offense has struggled in the first half, especially since Aaron Judge went down with a toe injury during a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Along with Aaron Judge's absence, the Yankees have veteran players such as Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo who have struggled. With Casey being a former big leaguer, he should command respect from those players.

Luckily, rookie Anthony Volpe has turned things around as of late since tweaking his stance after reviewing tape with his former minor league teammate Austin Wells. If those veteran players pull their weight along with Anthony Volpe continuing his strong play, the Yankees could be in for a good second half.