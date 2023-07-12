The New York Yankees announced a new sponsor, and it will be displayed on the left sleeve of their jersey, the team announced.

Our home and away uniforms with the Starr Insurance patch. pic.twitter.com/cakDuS5Mp7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 12, 2023

Starr Insurance will be displayed as a jersey patch for the Yankees, and unsurprisingly, the fanbase is up in arms.

This is the reality for the majority of professional sports. NBA teams have ads on jerseys, NHL teams have ads on their helmets, and many MLB teams have jersey patches as well. Starr Insurance is just the latest one to get announced. Many Yankees fans hold their jersey as sacred, especially the home ones with the pinstripes. People who are not Yankees fans may roll their eyes at that, but it is the reality of the fanbase. Let's get to some of the reactions to the announcement.

L — Logan (@__ldl) July 12, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

jerseys aren’t worth anything now — Bo Baker (@YankeesFan1855) July 12, 2023

As expected, Yankees fans were not a fan of the announcement. However, some fans immediately jumped to the idea that the revenue from the jersey advertisement could be used to add star players in the future, mainly Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

Now show a composite sketch with Ohtani in this jersey. Since ya’ll got this new patch money. — BAT1STA (@BAT1STA) July 12, 2023

Now show a composite sketch with Ohtani in this jersey. Since ya’ll got this new patch money. — BAT1STA (@BAT1STA) July 12, 2023

There have been rumors about a potential Shohei Ohtani trade over the last couple of days, but it is still not expected that the Angels will ultimately trade him. However, Ohtani is a free agent this offseason, and it is clear that the Yankees fans want the team to pay up for him.

With the Padres' struggles this year, people have theorized about a potential Juan Soto trade. He is under team control through the 2024 season, so he will not be a free agent for another year. Still, Yankees fans are begging for him as well.

For now, the fanbase will have to hope that new hitting coach Sean Casey can spark the team in the second half.