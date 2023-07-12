The New York Yankees made a somewhat surprising change by getting a new hitting coach after firing Dillon Lawson at the All-Star break. Sean Casey was named as the new Yankees hitting coach, and the Yankees are hoping that he can turn things around as they try to gain ground in the American League East.

With the second half of the season here, Casey might already be on to something as he hopes to turn things around offensively (h/t Bryan Hoch).

‘New #Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey said that he has had lengthy chats with Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader & Anthony Volpe already. Casey said that he senses there has been “tension” among the Yanks' hitters.'

The Yankees' struggles have been concerning, even with injuries to Josh Donaldson and Aaron Judge, not to mention Giancarlo Stanton missing time as well. Still, they rank 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 19th in runs scored. The Yankees are 5th in the MLB in home runs, but clearly, changes needed to be made as they sit 4th in the AL East.

And, as Casey points out, there has been some tension. If he can subside those feelings, maybe they can fix these issues on the field.

After an impressive MLB career, Sean Casey has been an analyst for MLB Network ever since. Sure, the hire might be a bit unorthodox, but Casey's resume as a player sure speaks for itself. Now, he is getting right to work in hopes of turning this New York offense around and finding a way for the team to gain ground in the division.

Let's see if it ends up paying off.