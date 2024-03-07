Sean Gunn, brother of DCU head James Gunn, has had several roles in the franchise. However, he continued teasing the new ones he has coming up.
Speaking to ScreenRant, Gunn was asked about his approach to his various DCU roles. He has already appeared in The Suicide Squad and will be in Creature Commandos (playing two characters in the animated series) and Superman.
“It's true that they're all in the DC Universe, so there's that sort of extra element. But as an actor, I'm well-equipped to play a variety of different types of characters,” Gunn said. “And even me, as a very character actor, I've done so many different weird types of things. So it's like, in addition to those three characters that you mentioned, I have three different independent movies that I'm doing, starting next week and doing over the course of the next few months. So there's a bunch of characters that I'm trying to navigate, all of them.”
Sean Gunn in the DCU
He then continued by claiming that Creature Commando's characters being animated makes it easier to navigate. One of his characters, GI Robot, is “completely about the voice,” while his other, Weasel, the character he played in The Suicide Squad, is “mostly about the movement.”
The final character ScreenRant mentioned is Maxwell Lord, whom Gunn is presumably playing in James Gunn's Superman. While he couldn't confirm that he is playing Lord, he claimed the role is more “grounded in being.”
“A lot more grounded, obviously, as a human being,” Gunn said. “And so that's a character that I'll tackle in a more traditional way.”
Sean Gunn is known for his roles in the likes of Gilmore Girls, Super, and James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy series. He played Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and he also did the motion-capture work for Rocket.