Shazam! star Zachary Levi isn't sure about his DCU future. James Gunn and Peter Safran will soon implement their regime, with some former DCEU stars returning as new characters. Speaking about that, Levi seemed to shade Sean Gunn, brother of James.

Zachary Levi wants to keep playing Shazam

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Levi looked fondly back on his time in the DCU. However, it does not appear that he has had conversations about returning as a new character in Gunn and Safran's regime.

The interviewer brought up Jason Momoa and Sean Gunn, who both appeared in other films as Aquaman and Weasel, respectively, who may be returning as new characters.

“Listen, when you're the brother of the guy who runs DC, I guess you get to play whoever you want,” Levi said. “As far as Jason, though, are you referring to Lobo? The only character I've heard rumored, was that Jason really wanted to play Lobo. But I don't think that's happening. I don't know. Maybe he will.”

Zachary Levi first gained fame for his role in Chuck. He'd go on to star in films like Tangled, Thor: The Dark World (and Ragnarok) and American Underdog as Kurt Warner.

His biggest role to date, though, is in the DCU. He plays Shazam in the films and led both the first and second film. Levi split the role of Billy Batson with Asher Angel, who plays the teenage version of the character.

The first film was a moderate success for the DCU, grossing over $360 million. Fury of the Gods, released earlier this year, was not. It grossed just $133 million and effectively ended Levi's time in the franchise.

We'll see if he ends up being offered a role in James Gunn's new universe.