After securing a massive win over the Las Vegas Raiders while still down most of their premier players, fans of the Los Angeles Rams are feeling darn good.

Sure, the team is only averaging one win per month through the first seven weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but their defense looked darn good in Week 7, and the offense should follow this week, when Cooper Kupp will make his triumphant return in time for Thursday Night Football. Factor in the future returns of Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, and the rest of the team's injured performers, and who knows, maybe the Rams will end up shocking some people down the stretch.

But for that to happen, Matthew Stafford will have to outduel Sam Darnold, who just might be the biggest surprise of the 2024 NFL season so far.

Evaluating what he's seen from Darnold so far in 2024, Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that he's very impressed with how Darnold has played for Kevin O'Connell this season and knows that slowing him down will be challenging to say the least.

“Yeah, I see a guy that's really… I think they're doing a great job. You see a guy that can create off-schedule. I think he's playing in rhythm, on time, understands the intent of what [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin's [O'Connell] calling,” McVay told reporters. “I've seen a guy that uses his athleticism to be able to move the sticks a lot and I see his teammates have a bunch of confidence in him. A lot of the things that made him such a highly-rated prospect coming out of USC. I think he's in a good situation obviously with a coach that I have tremendous respect for. You can see there’s a comfort that those two have and then I'm seeing the athleticism when things do break down and go a little bit outside the timing and rhythm, where he's made a bunch of plays.”

Now granted, some of the shine has come off of Darnold over the past few weeks, as he's thrown a pick in each of the last three weeks and he's been sacked ten times, but he's still led his team to a 5-1 record and is completing a career-high 66.4 percent of his passes. If Darnold goes out and throws for 250 yards and multiple touchdowns, marks he's hit three and four times in 2024, respectively, it's going to be tough sledding for the Rams.

Sean McVay is impressed by Kevin O'Connell's coaching in 2024

Turning his attention from Darnold to the man who coaches him, ex-Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, McVay reveals that he isn't surprised that the Vikings head coach is succeeding, as he's a fantastic teacher and person.

“Yeah, I'm not surprised. I think he's done a great job for the first two years with a variety of different situations that have presented themselves. I think he has a great coaching staff,” McVay declared. “They've done a great job of being able to add players that fit the identity that they want to play with, but Kevin's a guy that was a tremendous, positive impact, influence, made a tremendous influence and impact as a coach here. I'm not surprised and I'm happy for those guys. We'll give them our best shot on Thursday.”

When JJ McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury before he could play a single regular season snap for the Vikings in 2024, fans openly wondered if the team's season was already over before it even began. Instead, they are 5-1, leading the NFC North, and might just have their franchise quarterback already under center. Regardless of how Week 8 shakes out, it's safe to say fans will be stoked as all get out on the Vikings' season so far.