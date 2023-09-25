Sean Payton is the head coach for the Denver Broncos. The NFL coaching legend is in his first year with the Broncos. He was previously the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021, with a year off in between due to suspension. He won Super Bowl XLIV and AP Coach of the Year in 2006.

Payton's personal life has seen some change since the beginning of his coaching career. He was previously with Beth Shuey and had two children. The couple split in 2014. They had two kids during their marriage, a storyline featured in the movie Home Team, a biopic about Payton's one-year suspension. He now has a new wife after tying the knot in 2021. Sean Payton's wife is Skylene Montgomery.

Who is Sean Payton's wife Skylene Montgomery?

Payton and Skylene Montgomery tied the knot in 2021. They first met on the sidelines of a Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints game.

Their relationship has garnered some attention due to the age gap and Payton's high-profile divorce from the movie. Since we have confirmation that they are together, let's look at Skylene Montgomery outside of her relationship with Sean Payton.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Skylene Montgomery's background

Skylene was born on Dec. 4, 1984. She was a student at Parkersburg (W.Va.) South High School. She then earned a Bachelor's degree in exercise physiology from Marshall University. After graduation in 2007, she enrolled at West Virginia to pursue a nursing course. She attained even more training by getting an advanced nursing degree from Loyola University.

Her last known position was as an assistant nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was previously a gastrointestinal nurse at the ICU in New Orleans. She was also a part of humanitarian programs like Katrina Relief. We assume she now holds a nursing position near Denver, due to Payton's new job, but that is unconfirmed.

Skylene has also been a successful model, winning the Miss Virginia title. She then represented her home state in the Miss USA 2008 pageant.

It is estimated that Montgomery's net worth is approximately $3 million as a result of her nursing and modeling career, according to Briefly.

Sean Payton, Skylene Montgomery's relationship

The couple met on the sidelines of a Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints game. The couple dated for five years before an engagement ring was seen on Montgomery's hand. The rumor is that Sean proposed to her during a party in November 2019.

They then exchanged wedding vows on June 18t, 2021. The wedding took place on a resort in Mexico, and coach Avery Johnson, a former NBA player, officiated the ceremony that only close family and friends attended.

The couple is often spotted together at games and partnering in philanthropic projects.

Sean Payton's family life

Payton has tried his hardest to be involved in his family's life despite his obligations to football. In 2012, while he was suspended due to “Bountygate,” Payton headed to the Dallas area where his two children lived. After attending his son's middle-school football game, Payton began coaching the team and became the offensive coordinator. He used simplified versions of the Saints' plays to lead the team to a championship.

After the firing from the Saints, Payton took on a job as a studio analyst. People wondered if Payton was content to take this job and spend more time with his wife instead of returning to the grind of coaching. However, the opportunity to coach Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was too good to pass up. Skylene will now be a football wife for the first time as Payton digs into his work.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Sean Payton's wife, Skylene Montgomery.