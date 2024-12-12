ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley continues on the prelims with a fight between Sean Woodson and Fernando Padilla in the featherweight division. Woodson has been on fire during his time in the UFC with a 5-0-1 record in his last six fights meanwhile, Padilla got back on track with a first-round submission in his last fight as he looks to continue his momentum this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Woodson-Padilla prediction and pick.

Sean Woodson (12-1-1) has now won five out of his last 6 fights and is coming off the biggest win of his career when he defeated longtime UFC featherweight Alex Caceres. Woodson is on the verge of cracking the top 15 in the featherweight rankings but in order for that to happen he's going to need to come away with a victory this weekend when he takes on Fernando Padilla at UFC Tampa.

Fernando Padilla (16-5) made a statement in his UFC debut when he knocked out Julian Erosa only to drop his next fight against Kyle Nelson. However, after a lengthy layoff, Padilla got back on track with a slick d'arce choke submission in the first round to get back into the win column. Now, Padilla looks to keep the good times rolling when he takes on the surging Sean Woodson this weekend.

Here are the UFC Tampa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Tampa Odds: Sean Woodson-Fernando Padilla Odds

Sean Woodson: -155

Fernando Padilla: +130

Over 2.5 rounds: -238

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Why Sean Woodson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Alex Caceres – DEC

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Sean Woodson is set to defeat Fernando Padilla at UFC Tampa this weekend, primarily due to his striking proficiency and experience in high-stakes fights. With a record of 12-1-1, Woodson is known for his exceptional reach and technical striking, which allows him to maintain distance effectively while landing significant strikes. His recent performances, including victories over notable opponents like Charles Jourdain and Alex Caceres, demonstrate his ability to adapt and excel against diverse fighting styles. Woodson's striking accuracy and volume will likely overwhelm Padilla, who has shown vulnerabilities in his defense during previous bouts.

Furthermore, Woodson's experience in the octagon gives him a distinct advantage. He has faced tougher competition compared to Padilla, who has struggled against higher competition, as evidenced by his loss to Kyle Nelson. While Padilla possesses submission skills, Woodson's takedown defense and ability to control the fight standing will limit Padilla's opportunities to implement his grappling game. As the fight progresses, Woodson's conditioning and striking output should secure him a decision victory, solidifying his status as a rising contender in the featherweight division.

Why Fernando Padilla Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Luis Pajuelo – SUB

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 14 (5 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Fernando Padilla is well-positioned to defeat Sean Woodson at UFC Tampa this weekend, thanks to his versatile fighting style and proven finishing ability. Known for his aggressive approach, Padilla has a professional record of 16-5, with an impressive 11 first-round finishes. His striking is complemented by a dangerous submission game, as evidenced by his nine wins via submission. Padilla's ability to execute quick and decisive finishes makes him a formidable threat to Woodson, who will need to be wary of Padilla's capability to end the fight both on the feet and on the ground.

Moreover, Padilla's experience against high-level competition enhances his chances against Woodson. He has faced UFC veterans like Dan Ige on the regional scene, which has honed his skills and resilience in the octagon. Despite having some losses, Padilla has shown the ability to bounce back with significant victories, such as his recent submission win over Luis Pajuelo. His adaptability and willingness to engage in both striking exchanges and grappling scenarios make him a well-rounded fighter. With a strategic focus on exploiting Woodson's weaknesses, Padilla is poised to secure a victory at UFC Tampa.

Final Sean Woodson-Fernando Padilla Prediction & Pick

This featherweight has the makings of potentially being the fight of the night on the fight card this weekend. Sean Woodson and Fernando Padillo are both going to come forward and fight which will make for an exciting matchup for the fans. Woodson has done a great job during his time in the UFC utilizing his reach to stay on the outside against smaller competition however, in this matchup against Padilla his reach isn't as profound and we've seen him have a tough time against taller opposition (Julian Erosa, Luis Saldana). While Woodson will have his moments, it'll be the constant forward pressure and volume of Padilla that's going to give Woodson enough trouble to where Padilla may get the knockdown and finish him late or get the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Sean Woodson-Fernando Padilla Prediction & Pick: Fernando Padilla (+130), Under 2.5 Rounds (+180)