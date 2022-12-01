Published December 1, 2022

A division clash always deserves a lot of attention. With playoff hopes on the line, Sunday has a key NFC West matchup for the Seattle Seahawks. They will travel to face the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium, which means it is time for some Seattle Seahawks Week 13 bold predictions.

Seattle is coming off a two-game losing streak, including an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. That loss removed the team from the playoffs. The Seahawks are now second in their division behind the San Francisco 49ers. Still, they continue as one of the most surprising organizations in the 2022 season as they rebuild post-Russell Wilson.

On the other hand, the Rams are having a disappointing season. After winning the Super Bowl in February, they have struggled mightily. Los Angeles is just 3-8 and at the bottom of the NFC West. To make matters worse, triple-crown champion Cooper Kupp is on the injury reserve list after the wide receiver suffered a high ankle sprain that required surgery.

But at the end of the day, division matchups can always bring some surprises. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Seahawks as they play the Rams in Week 13.

3. Seattle holds Los Angeles to less than 150 passing yards

In addition to Kupp’s extended absence, Los Angeles is likely having another important player sitting out on Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay said it is “safe to say” quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be playing against the Seahawks. The veteran entered concussion protocol in Week 10, causing him to miss a game after being shut down again with a neck injury in Week 11.

Since then, both John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have earned starts for the Rams. However, without Kupp and Stafford, passing has been a problem in Los Angeles.

Wolford played in Week 10 and threw for 212 yards and one touchdown versus an interception. Perkins then took over in Week 12 with only 100 yards for a score and two picks.

As the Rams are still trying to figure out their quarterback situation, Seattle could benefit from it. The bold prediction is the Los Angeles starting quarterback will have a tough time as the Seahawks hold him to less than 150 passing yards. If that happens, it will be very difficult for the Rams to get the best out of this division contest.

2. Geno Smith throws for 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns

Perhaps the biggest reason for Seattle’s success in 2022 has been the resurgence of Geno Smith. Following the Russell Wilson trade, many saw Smith as a bottom-five starting quarterback in the NFL. Fortunately for the Seahawks, he is proving doubters wrong.

Smith is completing 72.8% of his passes for 2,802 yards for 19 touchdowns against five interceptions. He has also rushed 50 times for 240 yards and a score. He was even named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October for his performances.

On Sunday, Smith and the Seahawks have a good shot at bouncing back from the two recent losses. That is mostly due to the Rams ruling Aaron Donald out of the contest. The defensive tackle will miss a game because of an injury for the first time in his nine-year career. The eight-time Pro Bowler suffered an ankle injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Donald’s absence will certainly hurt the Rams on Sunday, and it should make Smith’s life a bit easier. Because of that, the bold prediction is that the quarterback will have his fourth 300-yard performance, which would be his second in a row, and will throw for multiple touchdowns.

1. Seahawks win by double digits

Both teams are not in their best moments in the season. Seattle has lost two in a row, most recently to the 4-7 Raiders. Los Angeles has five consecutive losses after starting the season 3-3.

With Los Angeles missing most of its key players, especially Kupp, Donald and Stafford, the team will need to do a lot to upset the Seahawks. The organization was already having many problems with the trio fully healthy in 2022, so playing without all of them should be a major setback.

All things considered, Seattle could certainly benefit from Los Angeles’ problems. FanDuel lists the Seahawks as the favorites with a spread of -7.5 despite playing in California. That means most people believe the game won’t be very close, with the Seahawks getting the best out of this NFC West battle.

The bold prediction is that not only Seattle will win but it will be in a comfortable fashion. Fans should expect a double-digit victory at the very least. A 20-plus advantage should not be out of the question as both Los Angeles’ offense and defense will be significantly different from their glory days in the most recent Super Bowl campaign.