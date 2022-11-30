Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Donald has been ruled out for the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per Sarah Barshop. He’s reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain, and Sean McVay said Donald is week-to-week. According to Greg Beacham, this will be the first game Donald has missed in his entire career due to injury.

The 2022 season has been a letdown for the Rams without question. Between injuries, inconsistency, and pure underperformance Los Angeles has been unable to find their footing this season.

In complete contrast to the Rams’ 2022 campaign, Aaron Donald has been a model of consistency throughout his career. In 2017, Donald missed two games because he was holding out for contract-related reasons. Other than those 2 games, Donald has not missed a contest during his 9-year career. In an era where many players end up on the injury report on a weekly basis, Donald’s durability is truly incredible.

There was initial concern for Aaron Donald following the Rams’ Week 12 game. But nothing was set in stone until Wednesday. Los Angeles has been absolutely hampered by the injury big all season long. Matthew Stafford has battled a concussion dilemma over the past few weeks, while Cooper Kupp is currently on the IR. One has to wonder where the Rams would be had they been able to stay healthy.

Los Angeles will need all hands on deck in order to defeat the Seahawks in Week 13. Seattle enters the game as a fairly convincing road favorite. And given this latest Aaron Donald injury update, it would take an unprecedented effort from the Rams to beat the Seahawks.