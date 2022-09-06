4 bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks’ 2022 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks made a franchise-altering decision this offseason to move on from Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion had spent the previous ten seasons with the franchise and the Seahawks will begin a new chapter moving forward. Expectations have certainly lowered without the star QB, but the season is approaching nonetheless. With the campaign just around the corner, here are four bold predictions for what to expect from Seattle in the 2022 NFL season.

4. Seahawks lead the NFL in turnovers

This is not a statistical category the franchise will want to find themselves on top of. Expect the Seahawks to take a notable step back in their ball security with a new quarterback under the center. This is especially the case considering Geno Smith is set to be the Week 1 starter. In the two seasons he spent as the primary starting quarterback of the Jets, Smith tallied 25 touchdowns, 34 interceptions, and 16 fumbles. While this was over seven years ago and Smith has taken strides in the right direction since this time, it still is not the greatest track record to have.

During his limited time as a starter for the Seahawks last season, while Wilson missed time with his finger injury, Geno Smith did have some positive flashes. Across the four games he played during the 2021 season, he tallied just one interception and one fumble compared to the five passing touchdowns. If he can keep up this type of effort for the duration of the season it would change things, but expect some regression from Smith with more opportunity with the ball and for him to play a key role in leading the Seahawks to the most turnovers in the NFL.

3. Drew Lock becomes the starter

The Seahawks added Drew Lock this offseason in the return for the Russell Wilson trade. Many expected him to earn the starting role but this has not proven to be the case leading into the start of the season. Lock had some solid flashes during his time in Denver, but has failed to stay healthy or do just quite enough to earn long-term faith.

While Geno Smith has been handed the starting role heading into the season, don’t be surprised if Lock gets an opportunity. The former second-round pick is still just 25 years old and has some intriguing ability. At the minimum, the Seahawks should give him a full chance to see what he can do with the starters around him. Expect Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job and to try to prove why he could be a capable starter moving forward.

2. Noah Fant has more receptions than DK Metcalf

The biggest loser of the Russell Wilson trade and the quarterback controversy that followed has been DK Metcalf. The Mississippi product has had over 900 yards receiving and a minimum of 100 targets in all three seasons in the NFL. Unfortunately, his biggest hurdle to continued production will be due to the quarterback. Metcalf will likely get the short end of the stick as Russell Wilson will no longer be back there to squeeze it into tight windows or throw a deep ball up for grabs.

In contrast, there should be a positive buzz surrounding Noah Fant. The former Broncos tight end also came to the franchise in the Russell Wilson trade. Through three seasons in the NFL, Fant has recorded 170 receptions for 1905 yards and ten touchdowns. His athletic ability and solid hands make him a weapon in the passing game and expect Smith or Lock to rely on him as their safety net. Struggling quarterbacks oftentimes rely heavily on the tight end for production, so expect Fant to play a big role and record more receptions than DK Metcalf this season.

1. Seahawks win 5 or fewer games

There should not be high expectations for the Seahawks this season. The quarterback position is the most glaring weakness but there is also concern with the offensive line and a few positions on defense. Expect these holes to be too large to cover up and for Seattle to struggle this year. This could very well be a singular rebuilding year before the franchise finds a new quarterback and upgrades the rest of the roster in order to compete.

However, for the time being, it should be expected that the Seahawks struggle this season. Securing more than five wins would be a massive overperformance given the state of the team. Expect this season to serve as an evaluation of which players are a part of their long-term future rather than one where contending is a possibility. The wins will need to wait and the team is more likely to be competing for a top pick rather than a winning season.