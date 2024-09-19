The Seattle Seahawks have gotten off to a great start in the 2024 NFL season. Seattle sits atop the NFC West at 2-0 after notching impressive wins against Denver and New England to start the year. The Seahawks feel like they're just rounding into shape on offense.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf dropped a stern warning to opposing defenses when talking with the media on Wednesday.

“I don't think it was good. I think it was bad for the defenses that try to cover us from here on out,” Metcalf told reporters, per Michael-Shawn Dugar. “You've got Lock, me, Jax, you've still haven't seen Noah. You saw Ken in Week 1, Zach Charbonnet still has to break out. So I think it's just a ticking time bomb for all of our stars on offense to just have their game.”

Metcalf went out of his way to highlight all of the weapons on Seattle's offense. Jaxon-Smith Njigba is proving that he has what it takes to become a top NFL receiver. JSN had a breakout performance against the Patriots with 12 receptions for 117 yards.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. JSN was an impressive receiver at Ohio State and had a solid rookie season statistically, though he was not a highlighted part of Seattle's offense. That seems to be changing under Mike Macdonald.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks may be without some of their weapons in Week 3. All signs point to Kenneth Walker III missing another game, which will put more pressure on Zach Charbonnet to produce in his absence.

Seattle hosts a wounded Miami squad in Week 3, which is looking like an easy win.

Geno Smith, Seahawks offense deadly against the blitz in Week 2

One area where Geno Smith and the Seattle offense really shined in Week 3 was against the blitz.

Seattle was not able to get the run game going against the Patriots, so they leaned heavily on the right arm of QB Geno Smith. He did not disappoint, completing 33 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown.

When you drill down to passes against the blitz, it looks even better. Smith went 10-of-12 for 171 yards and one touchdown when facing a blitz against the Patriots, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Mike Macdonald, the Seahawk's first-year head coach, is known for his innovative defensive scheme. If Seattle's offense can pull its weight as well, the Seahawks could make some noise in a wacky NFC in 2024.

The Seahawks battle a depleted Dolphins team that will be without QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3. Starting the season 3-0 would be huge for the Seahawks.