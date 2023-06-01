The Sounders and the Earthquakes meet in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Sounders-Earthquakes prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Seattle Sounders (8-2-5) ranks in the top four of USA’s Major League Soccer, but they had just two wins in the past seven games in all tournaments. Seattle will be looking to bounce back at home and build on their 1-0 win against New York Red Bulls.

The Quakes (5-4-5) have been one of the biggest surprises this season, currently sixth in the Western Conference. The Quakes are also in bad form, getting only one win in the last seven fixtures. San Jose is looking to build some momentum from their 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

Here are the Sounders-Earthquakes soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Sounders-Earthquakes Odds

Seattle Sounders FC: -150

San Jose Earthquakes: +370

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Sounders vs. Earthquakes

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why Sounders Can Beat Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders edged a tight encounter with New York Red Bulls last weekend, with Jordan Morris securing the early goal in 22 minutes from an assist by Leo Chu. The Sounders had eight total shots and seven corner kicks in the game, but the game turned out to be a physical one, as the team committed 19 fouls in the game. Joao Paulo picked up an indirect red card while Cody Bker and Jackson Ragen picked up yellow cards.

The Sounders have now won two of their last seven matches across all competitions while scoring only five goals and conceding eight. With 26 points from 15 matches, Seattle Sounders remain on top of the Western Conference, edging out Saint Louis City and LA FC by just one point, but they have played more games. Seattle currently has the fourth-best record in all teams in the MLS, where their 8-2-5 record saw them blast 21 goals and give up 13. Seattle’s home form stands at 5-1-2, where they scored 13 goals and gave up only four.

The Sounders have just lost five games so far, but three of those defeats came in the last seven fixtures. The hosts will be looking to pick a point or three in this match as they will only have to focus on the US Open Cup. The Sounders defeated San Diego Loyal before losing to LA Galaxy in the Round of 32.

For Brian Schmetzer’s squad, there will be a few absences. Jordan Morris, Cody Baker, and Obed Vargas are out while Cristian Roldan and Ethan Dobbelaere are questionable in this game.

Jordan Morris leads the team with nine goals, but there will be others who will step up in his absence. Raul Ruidiaz and Heber are tied for second with two goals. Leo Chu has picked up five assists, while Nicolas Lodeiro has three dimes. 12 players have picked up a goal or an assist for the Rave Green. Seattle should match or exceed their averages of 12.4 total shots, 5.7 corner kicks, and 1.4 goals per game on a 56.8% ball possession to deliver a win.

Why Earthquakes Can Beat Sounders

The Quakes are having a completely different season after 14 games, earning 19 points to continue on their good start in the MLS. The Quakes rank fifth in the West, trailing Seattle, Saint Louis City, Los Angeles FC, and Dallas. For all their success this season, San Jose still has a -1 goal differential, scoring 18 goals while conceding 19.

Coach Luchi Gonzalez has not only improved this team’s mentality, but he has also gotten his players to employ a highly skillful and successful offensive approach, which has recently paid dividends. In the past seven games, the Quakes shared the spoils with Austin FC (2-2) and FC Dallas (1-1) while getting losses to Real Salt Lake (3-1), LA Galaxy (2-1), and LA FC (2-1). Their only victory in that stretch was a 2-1 win over LA FC, where Cristian Espinoza secured two goals. The Quakes managed to pull off the victory despite getting 40% ball possession and making only three shots on target and four corner kicks.

However, the Quakes are still struggling on the road. Through seven matches in all competitions, they are yet to pick up a road victory, losing five times and conceding in every match. The 15 goals conceded away and -8 goal differential in league play puts them in the worst road record in the MLS. Along with Vancouver, Toronto, New York City, and Houston, the Quakes

Carlos Akapo, Nathan, Jonathan Mensah, Niko Tsakiris, and Cade Cowell are out for the Quakes while Paul Marie is questionable as he deals with a knee issue.

Cristian Espinoza should continue spearheading the attack for the Quakes, as he looks to add to his eight-goal and three-assist tallies. Jeremy Ebobisse is second in the team with five goals while Jamiro Monteiro has two assists. Defender Carlos Akapo has one goal and one assist so far.

Final Sounders-Earthquakes Prediction & Pick

Seattle is back in their home turf and they will be building their winning streak again. San Jose will still find it hard to find their first road victory.

Final Sounders-Earthquakes Prediction & Pick: Seattle Sounders (-150), Over 2.5 goals (-122)