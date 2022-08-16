3 bold Seattle Storm predictions for 2022 WNBA Playoffs in Sue Bird’s final season

The Seattle Storm are prepared to make a deep postseason run. The Storm enter play as the No. 4 seed and will host the Washington Mystics on Thursday, August 18th. The Storm will be an intriguing team to follow in the postseason since this is Sue Bird’s final year in the league. Bird, a WNBA legend, is hoping for one final championship run ahead of her retirement.

So can the Storm take care of business against the Mystics and move on? Will they make a championship appearance in 2022? Without further ado, here are 3 bold predictions for the Storm in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

Seattle Storm 2022 WNBA Playoffs Predictions

Sue Bird steals headlines, but Breanna Stewart dominates

Sue Bird is going to be the main talking point for the Storm during the playoffs. And rightfully so, as she’s in her final WNBA season and deserves the attention. However, superstar Breanna Stewart played well all season long and should be in line for continued domination.

Stewart was recently announced as the AP WNBA Player of the Year, per bellinghamherald.com.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league,” Breanna Stewart said in reference to the award.

She averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds this season to lead the Storm. She’s emerged as the best all-around player for Seattle. And there is no reason why she can’t keep it going in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

Sue Bird finds her stroke

As aforementioned, Breanna Stewart is going to lead the Storm during the playoffs. However, Sue Bird has always displayed the ability to rise up to the occasion. She’s going to find her stroke during the playoffs and play a crucial role for this team.

Bird was a strong shooter during the year despite averaging just under 8 points per game. She shot just under 39 percent from beyond the arc in 2022. However, she only shot around 40 percent from the field.

But I expect her to get back on track and find consistency during the postseason. She is simply too talented to struggle during her final playoff appearance.

Bird doesn’t need to average 20 points per game. Breanna Stewart and Jewell Lloyd can post those kinds of numbers. But she should be in line to hit some big shots and make her impact felt on the game.

And if the Storm need a big shot late in a game, one can expect Sue Bird to rise up to the occasion.

The Storm reach the WNBA championship

The Storm may enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed, but they feature the talent and potential to go all the way to the championship. Their combination of impressive interior and perimeter players will be vital to their success. With Bird and Lloyd running the point while Stewart does her thing in the post, the Storm are going to be a difficult team to matchup with during the playoffs.

It will certainly be a difficult path to the championship. The Las Vegas Aces are the favorites to win the Western Conference. Las Vegas enjoyed a spectacular season that saw them post a 26-10 record and clinch first place. They also finished tied with the Chicago Sky for best record in the entire WNBA.

But the Seattle Storm will not be intimidated. They are going to do whatever it takes to win in Sue Bird’s final season.