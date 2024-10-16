Sebastian Stan, who portrays Donald Trump in the biopic The Apprentice, is making headlines after slamming Trump for attempting to censor the film. At the BFI London Film Festival, Stan shared his frustrations, calling out the former president’s hypocrisy, per Thedailybeast. “He’s been trying to block this movie from reaching people, while at the same time claiming to support free speech. It doesn’t get more hypocritical than that,” Stan told The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice takes a deeper look into Trump’s early years as a businessman in New York City during the 1970s and 80s, showcasing his relationship with controversial lawyer and mentor Roy Cohn, played by Succession star Jeremy Strong. Trump, however, didn’t hold back on his disapproval of the film, branding it “FAKE” and “CLASSLESS” in a Truth Social rant after its slow opening weekend. He went on to call it a “cheap and politically disgusting hatchet job” intended to sway voters ahead of the 2024 election.

A Battle Over the Silver Screen

Stan’s performance has garnered praise for avoiding the caricatured portrayals often associated with Trump, focusing instead on the psychological complexities behind the controversial figure. In his response to the criticism, Stan said the film isn't necessarily about politics, but rather, Trump as a character. “Forget the politics, go in with an open mind and ask yourself: Do you trust this man? That's the point,” he explained.

While the film faced early struggles finding a distributor in the U.S., largely due to Trump’s threats of legal action, it finally hit theaters last week. Abbasi expressed his frustration with the process, describing it as one of the most challenging projects of his career. Initially, the film was met with a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, which left Abbasi optimistic about finding a distributor. However, as Trump’s legal threats loomed, potential distributors seemed reluctant to pick up the film.

Despite the drama surrounding the release, Stan remains hopeful about the film’s impact. He urged viewers to dig deeper and form their own opinions, rather than simply accept narratives handed to them. “We live in a world where it’s so easy to be told what to think. I hope this film encourages people to look past that.”

A Complex Character Study

The Apprentice dives into the influence Cohn had on shaping Trump’s personality and moral framework, showing how the businessman-turned-president evolved into the figure the world now knows. Jeremy Strong, who plays Cohn, explained that the film aims to shed light on how Trump’s mentor taught him the ruthless tactics of never admitting defeat or showing weakness, shaping his future political and personal ideologies.

Sebastian Stan also emphasized that the film presents a more nuanced version of Trump. “They’re both complex individuals,” he said of Trump and Cohn. “No one is entirely good or bad, and this movie doesn’t reduce them to one-dimensional villains. It’s about understanding how people can transform over time.”

Strong echoed this sentiment, stating that the goal wasn’t to vilify Trump but to explore the deeper influences that shaped his rise to power. “We weren’t interested in casting him as just a villain. Life’s not that black and white, and neither is Trump’s story.”

With its character-driven narrative, The Apprentice offers viewers a glimpse into the making of one of the most polarizing figures in modern history, while also highlighting the complex relationship between Trump and Cohn. As the film continues to face scrutiny from Trump’s supporters, its stars and creators remain firm in their defense of its portrayal.