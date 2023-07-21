Any poll is bound to produce mixed reactions from the public, but the latest SEC football preseason media voting results will have many people calling for an end to the practice altogether.

The Vanderbilt Commodores, who have not had a winning season since 2013 and won just three conference games in the last four years, were picked to win the SEC East by eight media members. Five were not content with that scorching hot take and instead decided to completely challenge the laws of logic by selecting Vandy as their overall league winner, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

8 individuals voted for Vandy to win the SEC East & 5 of those picked VU to win SEC!!! SEC preseason media poll Eastern

Georgia (265 1st place votes)

Tennessee (14)

South Carolina (3)

Kentucky (1)

Florida

Missouri

Vanderbilt (8)



Western Alabama (165)

LSU (117)

Texas A&M (1)… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2023

Now, if this was a wrestling battle royal, it is perfectly conceivable for Alabama and Georgia to be preoccupied with each other, while the Commodores hide underneath the ring waiting to throw both powerhouses over the top rope when they least expect it. Heck, the 5-foot-6 Rey Mysterio went the distance in the Royal Rumble.

The little guy does not reign supreme in the SEC, though. There is little to reasonably suggest that Vanderbilt is going to enjoy a big leap, or really any at all, in a loaded league that is only going to get more unforgiving in 2024. Twitter is dumbfounded by this newfound hope a handful of individuals have in this program.

The 8 media members who voted for Vanderbilt, before filling out their preseason poll: https://t.co/7sqHEWCA0S pic.twitter.com/JMqY4AKNOx — Pypeline (@Pypeline_) July 21, 2023

Vanderbilt received five votes to win the conference by credentialed media members at SEC Media Days — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) July 21, 2023

Vanderbilt getting 8 votes to win the SEC East pic.twitter.com/LLNwbuQuox — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) July 21, 2023

“Vanderbilt received five votes to win the conference by credentialed media members at SEC Media Days,” CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee tweeted. The team ranked in the top 50 in recruiting for 2023 but secured just one commitment from a four-star talent and added no five-star recruits. With marginal improvement in that area, it is unfathomable to think head coach Clark Lea and the Commodores will have enough resources to escape the basement let alone rise to the top of SEC football.



Hey, where there's smoke there's fire, right? Though, in this case, maybe it was an actual fire that caused these people to inadvertently cast their votes for Vanderbilt.