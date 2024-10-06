Arkansas and Vanderbilt took the SEC and the college football world by storm on Saturday by pulling two of the biggest upsets of the season to date. Vanderbilt pulled off a shocker in the afternoon when they upset No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in Nashville for their first-ever win over a top-ranked team. Arkansas followed suit with a top five win of their own on Saturday night, defeating No. 4 Tennessee 19-14.

Both fanbases were understandably hyped about their teams pulling off the big upsets, and each crowd stormed the field accordingly. However, that doesn't fly in SEC football. On Sunday, both Vanderbilt and Arkansas were fined heavily for the field storms, and the fines will be paid to the visiting schools, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“Vanderbilt has been fined $100,000 for its field storm (paid to Alabama), and Arkansas was fined $250,000 for a second offense under the policy (paid to Tennessee),” Auerbach reported on X, formerly Twitter.

As Arkansas was fined $250,000 due to a second offense, any subsequent field storms will result in a $500,000 fine according to the new SEC fine structure.

Alabama has become a very common team to storm the field against, mostly due to their major run of success under Nick Saban and now under Kalen DeBoer. Alabama football has now been on the other end of a field/court storm eight times after Saturday, which is one more than Kentucky basketball for the most amongst any SEC program, according to Matt Stahl of AL.com. The last time Alabama lost a road football game and the field was not stormed was all the way back in 2010 against LSU.

Both Vanderbilt and Arkansas will have more opportunities for possible field-storms this season. Vanderbilt hosts No. 1 Texas on Oct. 26 and No. 8 Tennessee on Nov. 30, and Arkansas hosts Texas, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU this season.